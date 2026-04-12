Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Masters Final Round, NBA, MLB

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All new users can dive into the final round of the Masters along with all NBA and MLB games today after activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Use this opportunity to place your favorite predictions on the Masters, either live or before the round starts today.







This welcome offer is as simple as it gets, as all you need to do is set up your new account using this promo code, and place $10 worth of trades on the app. The outcome of those initial trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple topics. Once that is accomplished, this $10 bonus is yours.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Masters Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing early value, and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, new Kalshi customers must first make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the mechanics are straightforward: once you make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked. Because Kalshi is available in all 50 states, baseball fans across the country can get in on the action, provided they are at least 18 years old to play.

Once your initial deposit is made and your first trades are placed, you can dive right into the April 12, 2026, MLB schedule. You can use your prediction market trades to back the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) taking on the Philadelphia Phillies (6-7), or focus your attention north of the border where the Minnesota Twins (7-7) clash with the Toronto Blue Jays (6-7). Whether you are analyzing Max Scherzer pitching for Toronto or predicting how Zac Gallen will fare against Philadelphia, this unlocked $10 bonus gives you excellent flexibility for today’s non-conference matchups.

Use Kalshi for MLB, Masters Action Sunday

Matchup Probability ARI @ PHI ARI 44% / PHI 56% MIN @ TOR MIN 48% / TOR 52%

When deciding where to deploy your newly unlocked bonus, digging into the matchup data is essential. In the ARI @ PHI contest, Arizona presents an extremely compelling case as a road underdog with a 43.6% implied probability. The Diamondbacks have been much more effective on the mound, boasting a 3.67 overall team ERA compared to Philadelphia’s 4.18 ERA. Offensively, Arizona also holds a slight statistical advantage, stepping into the batter’s box with a .223 team average against the Phillies’ .216 mark. With superior pitching and a slightly better hitting profile, the Diamondbacks offer clear statistical value for traders looking to back the plus-money underdog. My official prediction here is to take the value on Arizona at 43.6%.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the prediction markets is a simple process. To ensure you receive your welcome offer before the first pitch on April 12, 2026, simply follow these steps:

Download and Register: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting your proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Qualifying Trades: To activate the offer, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades. You do not have to make any single prediction worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple prediction markets will successfully unlock the bonus.

Once you hit that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be available in your account. The flexibility of the trading requirement means you can easily spread your initial $10 across today’s exciting non-conference slate.

For example, it does stand to reason that you could place a portion of your trades on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6) battling Andrew Painter and the Philadelphia Phillies (6-7). With your remaining funds, you can shift your attention and trade on Taj Bradley leading the Minnesota Twins (7-7) against Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays (6-7). As long as your total initial trades equal at least $10, your sign-up bonus will be activated and ready to use.