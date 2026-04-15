Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Magic-76ers, NBA, MLB Games

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As the NBA Play-In Tournament tips continues tonight with the Magic heading to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and the Warriors taking on the Clippers in LA, new customers can get into the action by using our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP.







By taking advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA play-in games today, users will receive a $10 sign-up bonus that is officially unlocked after making $10 in trades. Whether you are forecasting the outcome of tonight’s crucial Eastern Conference matchup or looking ahead to futures prices for the rest of the NBA playoffs, this promotional offer can be utilized for today’s slate as well as any NBA prediction market this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Play-In Bonus

Getting started on Kalshi is simple as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Orlando Magic in the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. Before the action gets underway at 07:30 PM EDT, review the quick facts for this welcome offer below to claim your bonus for tonight’s game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

The current welcome promotion is available exclusively to new Kalshi customers looking to find some value on today’s NBA slate. As the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic prepare to battle in the Play-In Tournament, eligible users can claim a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the platform. To get started, you simply need to register your new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus will be officially unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you want to forecast the outcome of tonight’s Magic vs. 76ers matchup or explore other daily events, the platform makes it easy to dive into the action and trade on real-world probabilities. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers ORL 48% / PHI 52% Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers GSW 36% / LAC 64%

The first game of the evening is the Eastern Conference play-in game between the Magic and the 76ers, with the winner of this game moving on to play the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will host the Hornets for the 8th seed. The Sixers are slight favorites to defend their home court.

Then, we have the Warriors vs. Clippers Western Conference play-in game, with the winner facing off against the Suns to move on to the 8th-seed in the playoffs. After a tumultuous off-season and horrible start to the regular season, the Clippers rebounded and find themselves relatively heavy favorites to take down the Warriors tonight.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

To secure your welcome bonus in time for tonight’s Play-In Tournament clash between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, start by downloading the Kalshi app. Once installed, you will need to create and register a new account by entering standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification. During this initial registration step, it does stand to reason that you must remember to enter the promo code WTOP to properly attach the exclusive offer to your profile.

After your account is verified and active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Finally, to fully activate the offer and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make any single trade worth $10; reaching a cumulative sum of $10 in predictions will successfully satisfy the requirement. Whether you spread your trades out over different statistical likelihoods for the Magic-76ers matchup or explore other available futures markets, your $10 bonus will be available as soon as that trading threshold is met.