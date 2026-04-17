Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Hornets-Magic, NBA, MLB Trades

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Dive into the last night of the NBA play-in tournament before the NBA playoffs officially start with a bonus in hand by redeeming the Kalshi promo code WTOP.







By taking advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA play-in games tonight, users will receive a $10 sign-up bonus that is officially unlocked after making $10 in trades. Whether you are forecasting the outcome of tonight’s crucial Eastern Conference matchup or looking ahead to futures prices for the rest of the NBA playoffs, this promotional offer can be utilized for today’s slate as well as any NBA prediction market this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Bonus

Before the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic tip off for their April 17, 2026, Play-In Tournament clash, eligible users should get their portfolios ready for the action by claiming a new account bonus. Review the table below for the essential details regarding this exclusive welcome offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 17th, 2026

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

As the Charlotte Hornets prepare to face the Orlando Magic on April 17, 2026, new Kalshi customers can capitalize on an exciting welcome promotion. It does stand to reason that smart traders look for every edge, and here, you just need to make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you have funded your account and made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets, a $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically unlocked. This extra bonus provides a fantastic way to get involved with today’s NBA slate as you make your predictions on the court.

Because Kalshi operates prediction markets rather than a traditional sportsbook, the platform is available in all 50 states, and users must simply be at least 18 to play. Whether you are tuning in at 7:30 PM ET to back the hometown Magic or predict a standout performance from the visiting Hornets, fulfilling the $1 deposit and $10 trade requirements ensures you have an extra $10 to leverage throughout the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic CHA -181 / ORL +151 CHA 61.8% / ORL 38.2% Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns PHX -143 / GSW +121 PHX 56.5% / GSW 43.5%

In an interesting look at the market, the road Hornets are pretty significant favorites over the Magic. It does look into it when you make sense, as the Hornets hold a clear statistical edge, ending the season as one of the hottest and best teams in the NBA. They match up against a Magic team that is reeling and most likely going to have major changes when their season ends.

In the 10:00 PM EDT matchup, the underdog Golden State Warriors offer highly compelling value against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors struggled with injuries all year, but at least have a healthy Steph Curry back, and anything can happen when he gets on a roll like he was against the Clippers.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

It is never too early to look at building your position, and getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your $10 sign-up bonus before the Charlotte Hornets take on the Orlando Magic:

Download the App: First, download the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make $10 in Trades: Place $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in trades is all it takes to satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trade amount reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account. Whether you choose to use your initial trades on the Hornets or the Magic as they battle on the court, completing these steps ensures you are fully prepared to capitalize on the 2025 Play-In Tournament action.