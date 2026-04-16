Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Angels-Yankees, MLB Games

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Start placing your favorite MLB predictions with a bonus in hand when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. All new users who create a new account with this welcome offer will be able to redeem a guaranteed $10 bonus to use on all sports predictions, or any other topic.







Create a new account and receive a $10 sign-up bonus that is officially unlocked after making $10 in trades. This promotional offer can be utilized for today’s MLB slate as well as any NBA prediction market this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 MLB Bonus

Getting started with a little extra capital for today’s non-conference clash is a straightforward process. If you are preparing to trade on the matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, reference the quick breakdown of the current welcome offer below.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to trade on today’s non-conference clash between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees, this promotional offer provides a perfect starting point to build a profitable portfolio. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, eligible users can qualify for a $10 sign-up bonus. Whether you are backing the Yankees to improve upon their 9-8 record at home or predicting the Angels will push past their current 9-10 overall mark, this welcome offer adds immediate value to your MLB prediction markets.

To successfully unlock the $10 bonus, users simply need to place an accumulation of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once that initial trading threshold is met, the bonus funds will be credited to your account. The platform is accessible and available in all 50 states, provided that users meet the legal requirement of being at least 18 to play. With the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM ET, there is plenty of time to create a new account, make your qualifying deposit, and place your trades on today’s action.

Use Kalshi MLB Bonus Today for Angels vs. Yankees

Team Win Probability New York Yankees 72.3% Los Angeles Angels 27.7%

When digging into the underlying metrics to find value, the Yankees present a much stronger, statistically sound case. New York enters this non-conference clash with a winning 9-8 straight-up record and the distinct advantage of playing at home. Meanwhile, the Angels are hovering right at .500 with a 9-9 record on the season.

It goes without saying that starting pitching dictates the market here, further validating New York’s 72.3% win probability. The Yankees’ pitching staff has been highly effective, holding opponents to a mere .235 batting average and maintaining a crisp 3.269 team ERA. On the other side, the Angels’ staff has struggled to limit damage, carrying a collective 4.303 ERA and a bloated 1.428 WHIP.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting set up and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of today’s non-conference matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps before the 1:35 PM ET first pitch to ensure you secure your bonus funds:

Download the Kalshi App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application. Create and Register an Account: Open the app and sign up by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: As part of the registration process, you will need to provide proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a First-Time Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum initial deposit of at least $1. Make $10 Worth of Trades: Navigate to the MLB markets and start trading. It does stand to reason that you might want to diversify—you do not have to make any single trade worth $10. Instead, simply accumulate a sum of $10 in total trades to activate the offer.

Once you have successfully placed your $10 in cumulative trades, your $10 sign-up bonus will be made available in your account, giving you the extra capital needed to stay ahead of the consensus odds.