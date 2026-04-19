Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NBA Playoffs Trades

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Dive into a fun slate of NBA playoff games Sunday after redeeming the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This welcome offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus to use on Kalshi for these games and more.







By taking advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA playoff games today, all new users will receive a $10 sign-up bonus that is officially unlocked after making $10 in trades. These trades can be across any topic, can be spread out across multiple trades, and the result of them do not matter.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before locking in your predictions for the April 19 postseason clash between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, be sure your new account is properly set up. Taking advantage of this welcome offer gives you extra trading power just in time for the scheduled 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Here are the essential details you need to know to claim your new user offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a highly efficient way to boost your prediction market portfolio. To get started, you must create a new account, be at least 18 years of age, and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 sign-up bonus will be officially unlocked after you have made $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It goes without saying, but Kalshi is uniquely available to users in all 50 states, meaning basketball analysts nationwide can participate in the action. Once your initial $10 in trades is complete, you can immediately apply your newly unlocked bonus toward predicting today’s exciting postseason matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder, or use it to project the outcome of any other games on the daily NBA schedule.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder PHX 11% / OKC 90% Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI 15% / BOS 85%

Putting your newly acquired trading power to work requires a clear understanding of potential payouts and implied percentages. If you place a $10 trade on the day’s heaviest favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder (90%), a winning prediction will net you a modest $12 in profit. On the flip side, if you are looking for a longshot prediction and back the day’s heaviest underdog, the Phoenix Suns (+11), an upset victory would yield a massive $81 profit on that same $10 trade.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your new user bonus is a quick and straightforward process. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and having bonus capital makes that much easier. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer ahead of the April 19 postseason clash between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to securely verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Trade to Activate: To officially unlock the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in trades will successfully fulfill this requirement.

As soon as your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be immediately available. With your bonus activated, you will be fully equipped to dive into the NBA 2025 Postseason action—just in time to predict the outcome of today’s 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.