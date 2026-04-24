Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Lakers-Rockets NBA Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Kalshi promo code WTOP will give you an easy route to $10 in bonuses. You will just have to make $10 in trades for tonight’s NBA or NHL postseason games to get your reward. Click here to sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Getting started with Kalshi is a straightforward process for users looking to trade on the NBA and NHL postseasons. Quickly unlock your welcome bonus by reviewing the key promotional details below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New DraftKings User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 24th, 2026

This promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers looking to optimize their portfolio tonight. By opening an account, you secure a pathway to a $10 sign-up bonus applicable to today’s playoff slate. To initiate the process, simply register and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Your $10 bonus unlocks fully after you make $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Unlike many traditional platforms, Kalshi operates legally in all 50 states, giving fans nationwide a unique, prediction-based way to trade on event outcomes. Users must be at least 18 to play. Lock in your trades before the first game to activate your offer.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS 72% / PHI 28% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL 24% / HOU 76% San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS 54% / POR 46%

Looking for the most mathematically sound positions? The statistical breakdown heavily supports Boston over Philadelphia. The Celtics are a massive favorite driven by a dominant 8.3 Net Rating, well ahead the 76ers’ mark of -0.1.

Meanwhile, the Lakers and Rockets present an intriguing data divergence as Los Angeles looks to take a 3-0 series lead. While Houston is the heavy favorite and controls the glass (54.4% Total Rebound Percentage in the series), Los Angeles has held the advantage in this series despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves missing time.

Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups

While the NBA slate offers strong analytical angles, new Kalshi customers can also diversify their trades by looking toward the ice. The Stanley Cup Playoffs provide additional prediction markets to help you reach your cumulative $10 trading threshold. Today’s active NHL postseason schedule features the following pivotal matchups:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Mammoth

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take a position before the action starts tonight? Follow these straightforward steps to activate your welcome offer:

Create and Register Your Account: Input your standard personal information and provide proof of identification here to securely verify your account identity. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration to ensure you opt into the new user offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of at least $1. Make $10 Worth of Trades: Execute $10 in total trades on the platform. You do not need to place a single $10 trade; accumulating a sum of $10 in trades across various markets fully satisfies the requirement.

Once your combined trades hit the $10 mark, your $10 sign-up bonus becomes immediately available.