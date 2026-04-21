Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than playoff basketball, and as the NBA postseason rolls on with a highly anticipated Tuesday night matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, we have a real chance to secure a nice pay day. Before tip-off at TD Garden, new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.

Get a $10 bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades on the platform. Whether you are handicapping tonight’s Celtics game or looking ahead at other NBA games this week during this round of the playoffs, this guide will walk you through exactly how I’m playing the board so we can chase those bigger payouts together.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Trading Markets

Before we dive into the matchups, let’s make sure your account is locked, loaded, and ready for tonight’s action. Here is exactly what you need to claim your bonus:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

By locking in this straightforward promotion during registration, you can quickly secure your extra funds. Just meet the simple trading requirements, and we can put that bonus to work predicting the outcome of tonight’s Celtics and 76ers clash.

Overview for the $10 Bonus

If you want to move beyond the sidelines and get some skin in today’s NBA postseason action, you need to know how this exchange works. This specific promotion is strictly for new Kalshi customers. When you create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1, you position yourself for that $10 sign-up bonus. To officially unlock those funds, simply execute a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With Boston hosting Philadelphia tonight, it’s the perfect spot to test the waters.

Unlike traditional platforms, this prediction market is available in all 50 states. You just need to be at least 18 years old to play. Once you’re verified and make that $1 minimum deposit, completing your $10 in qualifying trades is a breeze, leaving you with bonus funds to trade on the Celtics, the 76ers, or any other team on the board.

Make Trades Before and During NBA Games

When we are hunting for value, we want to look closely at the true win probabilities rather than just trusting our gut. Here is a look at today’s schedule and the likelihood of each team coming out on top:

Matchup Probability Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI 12.8% / BOS 87.2% Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs POR 16.4% / SAS 83.6% Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU 64.1% / LAL 35.9%

Let’s talk strategy. If you decide to trade your $10 on today’s heaviest favorite—backing the Boston Celtics at an 87.2% win probability—you’re looking at a modest $1.00 in profit. On the flip side, if we decide to take a calculated risk on the biggest underdog on the board, placing that same $10 on the 76ers at a 12.8% probability would return a massive $65.00 in profit if they can pull off the road upset.

Trading on the NBA Finals Champion

Once we have capitalized on tonight’s individual games, it’s time to look at the bigger picture. Kalshi doesn’t just limit us to single-game outcomes. If you have a read on how the rest of the postseason will shake out, you can also make trades on which NBA team will ultimately win the Finals.

Building a portfolio that mixes short-term daily trades with long-term championship futures is a savvy way to stay invested throughout the entire playoff run.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches with me for the April 21 playoff action? Claiming your welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. Just follow my step-by-step game plan to unlock your funds:

Create an Account: Register here by providing your standard personal details. As part of their secure sign-up process, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—during registration, make sure you explicitly enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and drop a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your account. Execute Your Trades: To fully activate the bonus, you need to make $10 worth of trades on the Kalshi exchange. The best part? You don’t have to risk it all on one event. A cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades is all it takes to satisfy the terms.

Once your total trading volume hits that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account. From there, we can use those bonus funds to keep trading on the Boston and Philadelphia showdown, or any other prediction market available throughout the NBA playoffs.