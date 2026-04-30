Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Postseason Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, I’m looking closely at prediction markets for the NBA, and new customers can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s showdown between the Knicks and Hawks, Celtics-Sixers or Nuggets-Wolves. You’ll get a $10 bonus after signing up here that easily unlocks after making just $10 in trades.

Whether you are handicapping tonight’s pivotal Pistons-Magic clash in Detroit or looking ahead to other critical playoff matchups later this week, this bonus is your ticket to getting in on the action.

Overview of the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Here is a quick look at the current promotion we are working with:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 30, 2026

Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus

For new Kalshi customers wanting a real chance to build their bankroll during the NBA playoffs, this exclusive welcome offer is the perfect starting point. I always tell my readers to maximize sign-up bonuses, and this one is a no-brainer for today’s slate—especially for that highly anticipated clash at Little Caesars Arena.

You only need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get started. Then, to fully unlock your $10 bonus, simply place a total of $10 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you meet that simple trading requirement, the bonus funds hit your account directly. It is fully legal and available to use in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

NBA Markets for Wednesday Night

Matchup Moneyline Market Probability Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons ORL / DET ORL 23.5% / DET 76.5% Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers TOR / CLE TOR 23.6% / CLE 76.4% Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers HOU / LAL HOU 38.3% / LAL 61.7%

If we use our initial $10 Kalshi trading requirement on the heaviest favorite of the day, the Detroit Pistons, we’re locking in a high-probability trade that yields a modest but safe return of a little over $2.50 in profit. However, if you are like me and love chasing a bigger payout, placing that $10 on the biggest underdog on the morning line, the Orlando Magic, could score you over $30 in profit if they manage to pull off the upset.

When I am handicapping the Magic-Pistons matchup to find our best trade, I look straight at the data from the previous playoff games in this series. Despite being massive underdogs, the Magic have actually outperformed Detroit in efficiency during these playoffs. Orlando boasts a +2.8 Net Rating, while Detroit has struggled to a -2.8 Net Rating. Both squads are battling hard in the paint, perfectly even on the glass with each grabbing 50.0% of available rebounds.

Expand Your Strategy: NHL Playoff Trades

While I love nothing better than an NBA playoff sweat, we aren’t just limited to the hardwood. You can also use Kalshi to make trades on the NHL playoffs. Whether you are keying in on a heavy favorite on home ice or predicting exact series outcomes, the NHL prediction markets offer another fantastic way to hit that $10 trading requirement and chase a nice payday on the ice.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Follow these exact steps to activate your promotion: