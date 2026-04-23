Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, if you are looking to get in on the action and chase a nice pay day, I’ve got exactly what we need to build our bankroll. Using the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP, we can unlock an exclusive welcome offer here: get a $10 sign-up bonus that becomes available right after making $10 in trades.

This special promotion is specifically for new Kalshi customers and is the perfect tool for handicapping today’s exciting April 23 slate. We’ve got classic rivalries on deck, like the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the San Francisco Giants.

Info for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Before Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for the 16-8 Los Angeles Dodgers against Logan Webb’s San Francisco Giants (11-13), or the 15-9 New York Yankees clash with the 9-15 Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, let’s make sure we have the basics of this offer locked in.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 23, 2026

Securing our bonus is incredibly straightforward. By using the promo code WTOP and placing $10 in trades, we unlock a $10 sign-up bonus to use across the entire MLB slate. We can put our baseball knowledge to the test tonight, whether that means projecting Christian Scott’s performance for the New York Mets (8-16) against the visiting Minnesota Twins (12-12) at Citi Field, or analyzing the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-10) as they battle the Texas Rangers (12-12) at Globe Life Field.

Unlocking Your $10 Welcome Offer

Taking advantage of this promotion is a breeze for new customers. To get in the game, you just need to be at least 18 years old and physically located in any of the 50 U.S. states where Kalshi’s prediction markets operate. After creating your account, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, place $10 in total trades on the platform. Once that initial $10 threshold is crossed, your exclusive $10 sign-up bonus is unlocked and ready to deploy.

With a funded account, we can instantly jump into today’s matchups. You can use your initial trades or your unlocked bonus to predict highly anticipated games—like the New York Yankees (15-9) sending Cam Schlittler to the mound against Payton Tolle and the Boston Red Sox (9-15). If you prefer late-night action, we can look toward the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-10) taking on veteran Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers (12-12).

MLB Matchups on Thursday

When we look beyond standard bets and into prediction markets, probabilities are everything. Here is how the market currently views today’s matchups:

Matchup Probability LAD @ SF LAD 59.0% / SF 41.0% NYY @ BOS NYY 57.9% / BOS 42.1% MIN @ NYM MIN 51.2% / NYM 48.8% PIT @ TEX PIT 40.6% / TEX 59.4%

If we take our $10 in trades and back the slate’s most probable winner, the Texas Rangers (59.4%), a successful prediction nets a solid $6.13 profit. Conversely, if you want to back a live dog, trading $10 on the day’s biggest underdog—the Pittsburgh Pirates (40.6%)—would yield a sweet $13.60 profit if they pull off the upset.

Looking to find a real edge in the marquee matchups? Here’s my read: The Los Angeles Dodgers look like an incredibly strong play against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers bring an elite 0.837 team OPS to the plate, which is terrible news for a Giants pitching staff currently lagging with a 3.803 ERA.

Meanwhile, in the historic Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, New York’s pitching staff is the key differentiator. The Yankees boast a stellar 3.159 overall ERA, a metric that matches up exceptionally well against a Boston lineup that has struggled all year to generate runs, posting a team OPS of just 0.643.

Beyond the Diamond: NBA and NHL Playoffs

While there is nothing quite like a full day of baseball, don’t forget that our Kalshi bonus gives us total flexibility. If you’re a multi-sport bettor, we can easily take our strategies over to the hardwood or the ice.

The NBA and NHL offer fantastic opportunities to trade on series winners, daily matchups, and deep playoff runs. You can easily mix and match your initial trades across baseball, basketball, and hockey to build a diverse, winning portfolio.

Kalshi Promo Code Activation Details

Ready to get off the sidelines? Claiming this exclusive offer takes just a few minutes. Follow my step-by-step guide below to secure your sign-up bonus before tonight’s action gets underway:

Create an Account: Register your new account here by entering your standard personal information. As part of a secure, industry-standard process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Kalshi Promo Code: During sign-up, be absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, place $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Here is the best part: we don’t have to risk that entire $10 on a single, stressful trade. As long as the sum of our trades reaches the $10 threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus automatically drops into our account.