Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Hornets-Magic, NBA, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can get a $10 bonus after signing up and making $10 in trades with Kalshi promo code WTOP. This is an opportunity for first-time players to get a feel for a top prediction market app. Click here to start signing up.

For new Kalshi customers looking to get in on the action, using a Kalshi promo code unlocks a timely welcome offer perfectly suited for navigating the NBA Play-In Tournament. This straightforward sign-up bonus provides an excellent opportunity to trade on the outcome of the NBA or any other sport this weekend.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Welcome Bonus

Getting set up to trade on the Play-In Tournament is quick and straightforward. Below is a concise overview of the current Kalshi sign-up offer you can claim before the Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on the NBA Play-In Tournament slate, the latest welcome offer delivers a straightforward boost. Eligible users can unlock a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for the high-stakes matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly simple. To activate the promotion, new users must first make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked automatically after the user has made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Unlike some regionally restricted platforms, Kalshi is available in all 50 states, giving basketball fans nationwide the chance to trade on the Warriors-Suns showdown. Please note that users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Friday Night Play-In Tournament Preview

Matchup Market Probability Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns GSW: 42% / PHX: 58% Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic CHA: 60% / ORL: 40%

In the marquee matchup, prediction markets position the Golden State Warriors as the less likely victor compared to the Phoenix Suns. With that said, Stephen Curry has a knack for showing up in big games. He enters this matchup after a dominant game with 35 points on seven triples.

Similarly, the market probabilities point toward a distinct edge for the Hornets in their Eastern Conference clash. The Magic have struggled by comparison, making Charlotte the far safer play in the prediction markets.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get started ahead of tip-off between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, claiming your bonus is a simple process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly configured and eligible for the welcome offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: As a regulated platform, Kalshi requires users to provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi wallet. Start Trading: Navigate to the NBA Play-In Tournament markets and make $10 worth of trades.

When fulfilling the trading requirement, it is important to note that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10. Instead, you simply need to accumulate a sum of $10 in total trades. Whether you spread smaller predictions across different aspects of the matchup or place it all on a single outcome for the Warriors or Suns, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked immediately after the $10 threshold is met.