Josh Jung hits 2-run homer in 6th to push the Rangers past the Athletics, 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning in the Texas Rangers’…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning in the Texas Rangers’ 4-3 victory over the Athletics on Saturday night.

Jung muscled an inside slider for an opposite-field homer into the home bullpen in right-center following Corey Seager’s single to help the Rangers tie the A’s atop the AL West at 14-13.

Jung is hitting .371 in April with four homers, 11 runs and 14 RBI after beginning the season 0 for 17 in March.

Cole Winn (2-1) retired all three batters he faced following left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore, who allowed all three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. Jacob Latz, the last of four Texas relievers, pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season.

A’s left-hander Jeffrey Springs (3-2) lost his second consecutive start, giving up all four runs in six innings on five hits, two walks and one hit batter.

The Athletics built a 3-0 lead on RBI singles from Darell Hernaiz in the second inning and rookie Colby Thomas in the third, plus Jacob Wilson’s third-inning sacrifice fly.

The Rangers answered with two runs in the third on Brandon Nimmo’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Seager’s two-out single to score Evan Carter.

Carter — 0 for 12 against lefties this season to that point and batting .069 against them in his career — reached on a walk by Springs. He was on second base when Nimmo hit his fly to shallow left field and would have been doubled off had left fielder Tyler Soderstrom thrown to second instead of home.

The Athletics’ Nick Kurtz tied a franchise record by walking in his 15th consecutive game.

Up next

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (1-1, 3.48 ERA) was scheduled to start Sunday against RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.74) in the series finale.

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