Johnson’s go-ahead 2-run double in the 6th helps Rockies beat Dodgers 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Troy Johnston had a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and finished with three hits to…

DENVER (AP) — Troy Johnston had a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and finished with three hits to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

The Rockies had been 5-22 against the Dodgers over the past three seasons, including 3-12 at Coors Field. Los Angeles had won 11 of its previous 13 games and entered Saturday 6-1 in road games this season.

After allowing three runs in the first two innings, Colorado shut down the most productive offense in the majors with 3 1/3 shutout innings from its bullpen. Victor Vodnik gave up two singles in the ninth inning, but Kyle Tucker popped out to left field to end the game as Vodnik earned his third save of the season.

Brennan Bernardino (2-0) earned the win for the Rockies. Will Klein (1-1), who gave up Johnston’s double in the sixth, took the loss.

TJ Rumfield and Kyle Karros each added an RBI in the win for Colorado.

On an afternoon in which the Shohei Ohtani was in the same two-mile radius in Denver as fellow global superstars Lionel Messi with Inter Miami and the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, the Dodgers’ two-way star singled in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 50 games. That tied Hall of Famer Willie Keeler for the franchise’s third-longest run since 1900. Ohtani had reached base twice earlier in the game, both times as a result of errors.

The Dodgers had a chance in the eighth inning to tie the game or take the lead, with the bases loaded and two outs. But, Max Muncy grounded out to end the threat.

Tucker had three hits for Los Angeles, including a two-run homer in the first inning.

Up next

Colorado RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 8.10 ERA) will face RHP Roki Sasaki (0-2, 6.23) in the third game of the four-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.