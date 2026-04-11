Jeff McNeil gets 2 hits in return to Citi Field, leading Athletics over Mets 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil had two hits in his return to Citi Field, including a run-scoring single in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil had two hits in his return to Citi Field, including a run-scoring single in a three-run ninth inning that helped the Athletics beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Friday night as their pitchers extended a scoreless streak to 26 innings.

Mets starter Clay Holmes left after 5 1/3 innings with left hamstring tightness. New York has three runs and 20 hits during a three-game losing streak.

McNeil, traded to the A’s in December after spending his first eight big league seasons with the Mets, received a warm ovation before his first at-bat and tipped the bill of his helmet twice. The 2022 NL batting champion doubled in the fourth and at second base robbed Carson Benge of a hit to end the fifth.

Shea Langeliers had an RBI single in the third off Holmes (2-1) and Denzel Clarke hit a two-run single in the ninth for the Athletics, who have pitched 25 straight scoreless innings against the Mets and Yankees dating to Tuesday night.

Jack Perkins (1-0), the third of five pitchers, allowed three hits over 2 1/3 innings in relief of J.T. Ginn, who gave up one hit over four innings in his first start this season.

With runners at the corners with no outs in the sixth, A’s first baseman Nick Kurtz fielded Jared Young’s grounder and threw to third to nab Francisco Lindor, who broke back to the bag after taking off for home. Perkins then got Luis Robert Jr. to hit into a double play.

Holmes (2-1) allowed five hits.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (0-1, 6.48 ERA) faces Mets RHP Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.09 ERA) on Saturday.

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