Jarvis scores twice to help the Hurricanes beat the Islanders 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in five games.

Sebastian Aho broke a tie with a short-handed goal in the second period, Jackson Blake also scored and K’Andre Miller had two assists, and rookie Brandon Bussi made 13 saves to boost his season record to 29-6-1.

Marc Gatcomb, Max Shabanov and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, They have a four-game losing streak for the first time this season. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves in his 11th straight start.

Lee’ goal with 1:37 to play with the Islanders — third in the Metropolitan Division — going with an extra skater gave them a chance but they couldn’t break through again.

The Islanders had one-goal leads after Gatcomb scored in the first and Shabanov in the second. Shabanov was in his third game since the Olympic break and his first since March 13. He had been out with a lower-body injury and then missed games as a healthy scratch.

Aho’s go-ahead goal with 3:43 left in the second period gave the Hurricanes their sixth short-handed goal in nine games.

The Metropolitan-leading Hurricanes were playing in their first game since clinching a playoff berth two nights earlier. It was Carolina’s second straight strong defensive effort after allowing only 10 shots on goal Thursday night vs. Columbus.

Carolina has defeated the Islanders in all three meetings and they’ll meet again in the regular-season finale.

Up next

Islanders: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Sunday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Up next

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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