Athletics activate Max Muncy from injured list and send Darell Hernaiz to minors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics third baseman Max Muncy has come off the injured list after missing about six weeks…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics third baseman Max Muncy has come off the injured list after missing about six weeks with a fracture in his left hand.

The Athletics announced before their game against Milwaukee in Las Vegas on Monday night that they had reinstated Muncy. They optioned infielder Darell Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Muncy was recovering from a fractured fifth metacarpal. He last played on April 25.

Muncy is batting .239 with a .308 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and two steals in 26 games.

Hernaiz batted .237 with a .318 on-base percentage, one homer, seven RBIs and three steals in 47 games.

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