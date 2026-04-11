Jack Skahan scores 2 goals, Earthquakes beat Sporting KC 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jack Skahan scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help…

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jack Skahan scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday night.

San Jose (6-1-0) is off to the best start in club history. Niko Tsakiris had two assists for the Earthquakes.

Kansas City (1-5-1) has lost three in a row.

Skahan put away a first-touch shot, off a cross played by Tsakiris, from the top of the 6-yard box in the 45th minute and scored from near the penalty spot in the 49th to give San Jose a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Bartlett scored his first career goal in MLS to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. Dejan Joveljic tapped a pass ahead to a charging Bartlett, who slipped behind the defense and ripped a first-touch shot from the center of the area that deflected of goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — into the net. It was just the second goal conceded by San Jose this season.

Dave Romney capped the scoring in the 75th.

Daniel finished with three saves.

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