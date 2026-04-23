Ildemaro Vargas has 2 HRs and 5 RBIs, leads Diamondbacks past White Sox in 11-7 slugfest

PHOENIX (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas hit two homers and had five RBIs, Nolan Arenado added a two-run shot and the…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas hit two homers and had five RBIs, Nolan Arenado added a two-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 11-7 on Wednesday night.

Vargas hit two homers in a game for just the second time in his 10-year big league career. Arenado finished with four hits and three RBIs. Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll both had three hits.

The D-backs had three triples and three homers for just the third time in franchise history, which started in 1998.

Chicago’s Munetaka Murakami homered in his fifth straight game, hitting a two-run shot in the seventh to tie an MLB rookie record.

The D-backs trailed 2-0 after one inning but rallied for a 4-2 lead in the second after Vargas crushed a three-run homer that landed deep in the left field seats. Carroll added an RBI single. Vargas has hit safety in all 17 games this year, which is the longest streak to start a season in franchise history.

He has a 20-game hitting streak dating to last season, which is currently the longest in the big leagues. The first baseman hit a two-run homer in the third.

Chicago’s Miguel Vargas cut the deficit to 4-3 in the third with a solo homer that flew 428 feet, clearing the fence at the deepest part of Chase Field in left center. Colson Montgomery also hit a solo homer.

The White Sox took the early 2-0 lead after a Edgar Quero’s bases-loaded walk and Montgomery’s RBI groundout. Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas started the inning with back-to-back singles.

Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) gave up four runs over five innings. Chicago’s Anthony Kay (1-1) was tagged for eight runs over 3 2/3 innings.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Michael Soroka (4-0, 2.78 ERA) to the mound on Thursday, while the White Sox counter with RHP Davis Martin (3-1, 2.16).

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