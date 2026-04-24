Hurricanes take 3-0 series lead into game 4 against the Senators

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Senators -111, Hurricanes -109; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won 2-1 in the last matchup.

Ottawa has a 44-27-11 record overall and a 23-13-6 record on its home ice. The Senators have a 9-12-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina is 25-12-5 on the road and 53-22-7 overall. The Hurricanes are second in the league with 291 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 34 goals with 48 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 27 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Jake Sanderson: day to day (undisclosed), Artem Zub: day to day (undisclosed), Nick Jensen: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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