Hurricanes star Ruben Love presses his All Blacks claims in Super Rugby round 9

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ruben Love pressed his case to be considered for the All Blacks starting flyhalf role…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ruben Love pressed his case to be considered for the All Blacks starting flyhalf role this season with another rounded performance for the Hurricanes against the Blues in Super Rugby.

In Saturday’s match Love could be measured directly against the incumbent, an untypically blond Beauden Barrett, who played at flyhalf for the Auckland-based Blues.

Many of the Blues players died their hair blond in a gesture of solidarity with teammate Cameron Suafoa whose cancer, first diagnosed in 2023, has become terminal.

Love converted all six of the Hurricanes’ tries in a 42-19 win which cements their place atop the championship table after nine rounds. He again steered the best attack in the competition.

Love moved from fullback into the Hurricanes’ staring flyhalf role after season-ending injuries to Brett Cameron and Harry Godfrey and has looked comfortable. He told reporters this week, the move wasn’t as difficult as it might seem.

“I grew up as a 10 and I started at the Hurricanes as a 10,” Love said. “I enjoy being in the pressure cooker and getting back to goal kicking.

“I’ve got so much to get better at in my game and plenty to evolve but the whole notion around 10 being foreign, I’ve never believed in it. I started playing 10 when I was four years old at Waikanae rugby club.

“It’s awesome that I’ve got such a good group of guys around me to make my job easier but I don’t feel like I need to feel uncomfortable taking on this 10 jersey. The coaches back me, my teammates back me and as long as I believe in myself, I feel like I’m doing a good job.”

Idol now rival

Love welcomed the opportunity to match himself with Barrett, his boyhood idol who was the incumbent under former All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson. Damian McKenzie also took a playmaking role under Robertson but with a new All Blacks coaching regime in place under Dave Rennie, Love maybe able to take advantage of any fresh approach to selection.

“I’ve looked up to (Barrett) my whole life,” Love told reporters. “I remember getting photos with him when I was 10 years old, when he was playing for the Hurricanes. I’ve still got that pic.

“It’s that cliche, ‘idols turn to rivals’. Long after he finishes and long after I finish, I’ll be looking back thinking Beauden was one of the greats that this country and this world has ever had, so it was pretty cool to lock horns with him.”

Love had the upper hand on Saturday in a dominant Hurricanes team. There was one blemish with a missed touch from a penalty but otherwise his play was sound and he directed the team well.

Barrett’s play has changed over time. He attacks the line less often and kicks more than he once did. McKenzie offers the ability to break the line with pace.

Love provides an alternative to both. He can play well within a structured game but has vision and the ability to improvise on attack.

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