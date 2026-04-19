Hurricanes host the Senators with 1-0 series lead

Ottawa Senators (44-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30…

Ottawa Senators (44-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -148, Senators +124; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 2-0.

Carolina has a 30-10-2 record at home and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Hurricanes are 19-4-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Ottawa is 44-27-11 overall and 21-16-5 on the road. The Senators have a 25-14-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 27 goals with 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Cozens has 29 goals and 30 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Senators: Tyler Kleven: day to day (upper body), Nick Jensen: out for season (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.