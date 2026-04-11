Horse breaks its back and is euthanized after it won a Grand National steeplechase race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A seven-year-old horse had to be euthanized Friday after breaking its back on the final fence…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A seven-year-old horse had to be euthanized Friday after breaking its back on the final fence of a Grand National steeplechase race that it won despite suffering the serious injury.

It follows the death of four horses at the Cheltenham Festival in March — including one after the prestigious Gold Cup.

Gold Dancer was competing in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree’s Grand National Festival. The horse managed to cross the finish line approximately four lengths ahead of runner-up Regent’s Stroll.

“The winner of our second race of the day, Gold Dancer, was pulled up after the line and dismounted,” Aintree Racecourse said in a statement. “He was immediately attended to by our expert veterinary team but sadly he could not be saved. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

Jockey Paul Townend rode the gelding across the finish line and dismounted immediately once the horse pulled up beyond the winning post. Screens were put up around Gold Dancer as veterinary experts rushed to provide treatment.

Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown, defended Townend’s actions for continuing to ride.

“What could Paul Townend do? He felt fine, it was just when he pulled up that something was wrong,” O’Leary said.

The British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) later released details of a stewards’ report which appeared to clear Townend of any wrongdoing.

“After reviewing the footage, the Director of Equine, Safety, and Welfare explained that Gold Dancer’s action was typical of a 3-mile chaser in the final stages of a race and supported the evidence of Townend,” part of the statement said.

Two other horses, Miami Magic and Jordans Cross, fell during the same contest but both returned safely to their stables.

At last year’s meeting, a horse that collapsed on the racecourse after running in the Grand National also died.

After the Cheltenham Festival deaths in March, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the four deaths took the number of horses to have lost their lives in competitive racing in Britain this year to 24.

There was more criticism after Friday’s Gold Dancer death.

“Year after year we see horses dying at Aintree for people’s entertainment and a cheap bet.” Emma Slawinski, chief executive at the League Against Cruel Sports, was quoted as saying by GB News.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.