NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (214½) New York MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|5½
|(214½)
|New York
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-130
|at DETROIT
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Athletics
|OFF
|Kansas City
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-103
|Cleveland
|-134
|at TEXAS
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-135
|Cincinnati
|+115
|Milwaukee
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+131
|at ARIZONA
|-131
|Washington
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-128
|N.Y Mets
|+109
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-176
|Chicago White Sox
|+149
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at MIAMI
|+118
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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