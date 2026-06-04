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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 4, 2026, 5:26 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO (214½) New York

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -130 at DETROIT +110
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Boston OFF
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Athletics OFF
Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -103
Cleveland -134 at TEXAS +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Francisco OFF
at ATLANTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at ST. LOUIS -135 Cincinnati +115
Milwaukee -154 at COLORADO +131
at ARIZONA -131 Washington +112
at SAN DIEGO -128 N.Y Mets +109

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -176 Chicago White Sox +149
Tampa Bay -138 at MIAMI +118
at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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