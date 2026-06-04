NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (214½) New York MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (214½) New York

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -130 at DETROIT +110 at N.Y YANKEES OFF Boston OFF at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF at HOUSTON OFF Athletics OFF Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -103 Cleveland -134 at TEXAS +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Francisco OFF at ATLANTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at ST. LOUIS -135 Cincinnati +115 Milwaukee -154 at COLORADO +131 at ARIZONA -131 Washington +112 at SAN DIEGO -128 N.Y Mets +109

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -176 Chicago White Sox +149 Tampa Bay -138 at MIAMI +118 at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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