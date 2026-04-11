Hinson scores a career-high 30 as the Jazz snap a 10-game skid with win over the Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Blake Hinson scored a career-high 30 points, John Konchar and Bez Mbeng had triple-doubles, and…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Blake Hinson scored a career-high 30 points, John Konchar and Bez Mbeng had triple-doubles, and the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 147-101 on Friday night.

Bez Mbeng had a career-high 27 points, Kennedy Chandler scored 26 and Ace Bailey 23 for the Jazz, who snapped a 10-game skid.

Mbeng added 11 rebounds and 11 assists and Konchar finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the first game in which the Jazz had two players record a triple-double in the same game.

When Konchar scored his 11th point, his former Memphis and current Utah teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. got so excited he ran onto the court and drew a technical foul.

Memphis’ Dariq Whitehead (21 points) and Tony Okani (20 points) also posted career-highs, and Adama Bal added 18 points.

The game was tied at 34 when Whitehead, who had 16 points at the time, sat down. He didn’t play again until Utah led by 42 points in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz went on a 15-3 run and never led by less than 10 the rest of the way. Mbeng’s driving layup with 7:23 left in the second quarter gave Utah a 49-37 advantage.

The Jazz led by as many as 55 points and had 86 points in the paint and 45 fast-break points.

Both teams have been playing two-way and 10-day contract players for weeks as they look to improve their draft odds. The game carried significant detriments to the winner getting a top-four draft pick, but the Jazz bench cheered every point and accomplishment.

The Grizzlies had 14 players on their injured list, and only six players saw action.

The Jazz reported an expansive list of their own with nine injured, along with resting healthy players Brice Sensabaugh, Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailiuk.

In this height-challenged game, Utah’s Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 22 rebounds to go with 16 points.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Houston on Sunday to finish the season.

Jazz: At the Lakers in their season finale on Sunday.

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