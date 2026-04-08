Hernández penalty earns Real Betis a 1-1 draw with Braga in Europa League quarterfinals

BRAGA, Portugal (AP) — Cucho Hernández converted a penalty for Real Betis to salvage a 1-1 draw with Braga in…

BRAGA, Portugal (AP) — Cucho Hernández converted a penalty for Real Betis to salvage a 1-1 draw with Braga in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Before the kickoff, players and fans observed a moment of silence to honor Mircea Lucescu, the Romanian soccer great who died this week.

Hernández beat Lukáš Horníček from the spot in the 61st minute after the goalkeeper had saved the Colombia striker’s header in the first half.

Florian Grillitsch put the hosts up 1-0 early with a heel shot off a corner kick in what UEFA said is a record 98th game for Braga in Europe’s second-tier competition.

Braga is seeking a semifinal for the first time since 2011 when the Portuguese club reached the final.

The other three quarterfinal matches will be played Thursday: Aston Villa at Bologna; Nottingham Forest at Porto; and Freiburg hosts Celta Vigo.

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