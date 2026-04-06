Hawks bolster inside depth for playoff run by signing former Pacers center Tony Bradley

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks bolstered their inside depth for their playoff run on Monday by signing center Tony…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks bolstered their inside depth for their playoff run on Monday by signing center Tony Bradley, who played in 38 games for the Indiana Pacers this season.

The 6-foot-10 Bradley, in his eighth NBA season, began the 2024-25 season with the Hawks’ College Park G League team before finishing the season with Indiana.

In his 38 games, including three starts, for the Pacers this season, Bradley averaged 4 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Bradley also has played for Utah, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Chicago. He has appeared in 20 career playoff games.

Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference entering Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

The Hawks requested waivers on forward Caleb Houstan, clearing the roster spot for Bradley. Houstan signed a two-way contract with Atlanta on Oct. 18, 2025. His deal was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 19. He averaged 2.3 points in 18 games.

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