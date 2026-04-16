Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Auburn at Florida — SECN
Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN
Mississippi State at South Carolina — SECN+
SE Louisiana at UT Rio Grande Valley — ESPNU
Kentucky at Alabama — ESPN2
Auburn at Florida — SECN+
Mississippi at LSU — SECN+
Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SECN+
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