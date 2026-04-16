Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Auburn at Florida — SECN Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN Mississippi State at South Carolina — SECN+ SE Louisiana…

Auburn at Florida — SECN

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SECN+

SE Louisiana at UT Rio Grande Valley — ESPNU

Kentucky at Alabama — ESPN2

Auburn at Florida — SECN+

Mississippi at LSU — SECN+

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.