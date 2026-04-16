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Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

April 16, 2026, 4:12 PM

Auburn at Florida — SECN

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SECN+

SE Louisiana at UT Rio Grande Valley — ESPNU

Kentucky at Alabama — ESPN2

Auburn at Florida — SECN+

Mississippi at LSU — SECN+

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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