Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias leaves game against Royals with left hamstring tightness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias came out during the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias came out during the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to left hamstring tightness.

Arias appeared to get hurt while running to second base on his double to right field.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said after the Guardians’ 4-2 loss that Arias was feeling sore and will have a scan on Tuesday morning.

He was 1 for 2 before being lifted for pinch-runner Daniel Schneemann. Arias is 5 for 14 with two home runs and four RBIs in his last five games.

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