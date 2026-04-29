Griezmann leads Atletico in his final Champions League home game at the Metropolitano

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann made the most of his final home match with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League…

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann made the most of his final home match with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Griezmann didn’t score despite having a few good opportunities, but he led Atletico’s attack along with Julián Alvarez and was named the game’s most valuable player following the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of the semifinals.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t find the net,” said Griezmann, who is joining MLS club Orlando City this summer. “But it will happen in the second leg for sure. We all put in a great effort.”

Griezmann’s best chance at the Metropolitano stadium was a second-half shot that hit the crossbar. He also came close with a strike from inside the area.

The 35-year-old Griezmann missed a penalty kick in the 2016 Champions League final that Atletico lost to Real Madrid.

“We want to reach the final,” Griezmann said. “It’s my dream. I’ve prepared a lot for this match and the one we will have in London, and hopefully we can make it to the final.”

The France playmaker said Atletico deserved a better result after improving in the second half at the Metropolitano.

“The bad minutes we played in the first half hurt a bit,” Griezmann said. “We fixed a couple of things tactically for the second half and we were able to pressure better and move better. The fans kept pushing and it also helped.”

Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer but his minutes have been managed by coach Diego Simeone this season. He’s spent 10 seasons with Atletico. He also played for Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

“We all want to make it to the final,” Atletico midfielder Koke Resurreccion said, “and hopefully the game in London won’t be the last one for Griezmann in this competition.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.