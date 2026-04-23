Glasnow, Scott combine for 1-hitter as the Dodgers beat the Giants 3-0 to avoid series sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyer Glasnow and Tanner Scott combined on a one-hitter and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyer Glasnow and Tanner Scott combined on a one-hitter and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a three-game series sweep with a 3-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Kyle Tucker and Hyeseong Kim had two hits apiece as the NL West-leading Dodgers won for the second time in six games. Kim and Dalton Rushing each had an RBI. Shohei Ohtani finished 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Glasnow (3-0), who has never pitched a complete game in the majors, struck out nine and allowed one hit and a walk in eight innings. The 32-year-old right-hander threw 105 pitches, 69 for strikes, and retired the final 14 batters he faced.

Scott got the final three outs in his first save of the season as the Dodgers notched their second shutout of the season.

Los Angeles also got a boost from its offense.

Held to one run in the first two games of the series, the Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Rushing’s RBI single off Giants starter Logan Web with two out in the second.

Los Angeles made it 3-0 in the fourth when Muncy doubled and scored on center fielder Drew Gilbert’s throwing error. Kim added a two-out RBI single.

Luis Arraez singled in the first for the Giants’ only hit.

San Francisco had only one runner get past first base and lost for the second time in seven games.

Webb (2-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings and finished with five strikeouts and two walks.

Up next

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 5.40 ERA, unbeaten in five career appearances against the Marlins, faces Miami on Friday. RHP Sandyy Alcantara (2-2, 3.06) pitches for the Marlins.

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