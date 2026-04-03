Fundora family leads in sister-brother boxing titles but here comes Caroline Dubois

LONDON (AP) — British boxers Caroline and Daniel Dubois have some catching up to do on Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora.…

LONDON (AP) — British boxers Caroline and Daniel Dubois have some catching up to do on Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora.

The Fundora siblings hold a total of five world titles — Gabriela with four of them as the undisputed flyweight champion. The Dubois’ have one — Caroline’s WBC lightweight belt.

Caroline Dubois can double her tally when she faces WBO lightweight champion Terri Harper on Sunday in London. Next month, Daniel Dubois will try to become a two-time world champion when he takes on WBO heavyweight title holder Fabio Wardley in Manchester.

Ahead of a busy weekend of women’s boxing, here’s a look at some successful sister-brother boxing pairs.

Tight-knit Fundora southpaws

Besides being world champions, the Fundora siblings are each other’s No. 1 fan.

Sebastian wore a red ‘Fundora’ headband as he celebrated his sister’s sixth-round stoppage of Viviana Ruiz Corredor last month. During her post-match interview in the ring, he carefully placed her glasses on as she held her championship belts.

“I know he’s ready for a knockout too. He’s witnessed that, he’s going to see how he can top it,” she said.

Last weekend, Sebastian retained his WBC super welterweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of his own — against Keith Thurman. This time it was Gabriela’s turn to wear the headband. She sat beside him at the post-fight news conference, where Sebastian wished “happy birthday to my little sister” before joining the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday to You.”

In March 2024, the Fundora siblings became the first sister and brother to hold world titles at the same time.

The California natives, both southpaws, typically have height advantages over their opponents. Sebastian is 6-foot-5 and is nicknamed the “Towering Inferno.” Gabriela is 5-foot-9.

Dubois duo

The Dubois siblings have forged their own paths in boxing.

Caroline split from their father’s management a couple of years ago. She became the WBC world lightweight champion in late 2024 after Katie Taylor vacated the belt.

The 25-year-old Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) faces a tough test in Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) in an all-British bout at Olympia in west London.

“You’re pathetic,” Dubois told Harper in a face-to-face. “I’m going to come for you.”

Daniel previously held the IBF world heavyweight belt but lost it to Oleksandr Usyk last summer. He’s now preparing for Wardley on May 9 at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

Caroline told The Associated Press in an interview last year that she and Daniel were not on speaking terms.

Argentina to the top

Lucas Matthysse of Argentina retired after losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2018. Matthysse had held the WBA’s welterweight “regular” title.

His sister, 45-year-old Edith Soledad Matthysse, is still fighting. She’s a former WBA and WBC world featherweight champion.

Olympic history

Ireland’s Michaela and Aidan Walsh became the first sister and brother to box at the same Olympic Games. That was in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Aidan won a bronze medal in the men’s welterweight category in Tokyo. The Belfast natives have also represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

Titles up for grabs this weekend

The Dubois-Harper fight is part of an Easter Sunday card by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. In the co-main event, Ellie Scotney (11-0) will try to become the undisputed super bantamweight champion when she faces WBA titleholder Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

On Saturday in Cardiff, Olympic champion Lauren Price (9-0, 2 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA and IBF world welterweight titles on the line against challenger Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (10-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

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