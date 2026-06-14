BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $150 UFC Bonus for White House Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on the UFC, World Cup, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Use bonus code TOP150 to get started with a $1,500 first bet (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get in on the action.

Don’t miss out on all the ways to go big on the UFC event at the White House. New players who take advantage of this BetMGM offer can start locking in bets on the UFC or any other sport this weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the UFC Event

Before the fighters make their walk at the White House, eligible new users can equip themselves with a premium welcome bonus. Depending on your location, here is a quick overview of the available BetMGM promo codes and the corresponding sign-up offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On June 14, 2026

Bettors nationwide can enhance their viewing experience with a localized BetMGM sign-up offer for the White House card. For new users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook offers a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion.

If you are located in any other participating U.S. state, you have exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer instead. With this national offer, you can place your opening wager knowing that if your prediction falls short, BetMGM will refund your initial stake in the form of bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

World Cup, NHL, and MLB Action

While the main event is the UFC card at the White House, there is a full slate of action across the NHL, MLB, and the World Cup to consider. In international soccer, the Netherlands and Japan are set to face off in the group stage of the World Cup on June 14, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 UTC. Both national teams enter with a clean slate, looking to secure a crucial three points to kickstart their group stage campaigns.

Bet Type Netherlands Draw Japan Moneyline +100 +240 +260

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion using the BetMGM bonus code: