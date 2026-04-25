France survives feisty Ireland test to stay on England’s heels in Women’s Six Nations

France survived a feisty challenge from Ireland 26-7 to keep pace with unbeaten England halfway through the Women’s Six Nations…

France survived a feisty challenge from Ireland 26-7 to keep pace with unbeaten England halfway through the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday.

France’s physicality prevailed in the match of the championship so far, a breathless contest in which Ireland had three tries disallowed at a raucous Clermont-Ferrand.

Meanwhile, world champion England defeated a spirited Wales 62-24 in Bristol, and Italy rose to third place after blowing away Scotland 41-14 in Parma in its first appearance at home in the campaign.

A new total attendance record in a single championship was set. More than 151,000 people were attracted across the entire 2025 tournament. That figure was easily eclipsed by the sold-out crowd of 26,247 for England-Wales at Ashton Gate. By the end of the third round on Saturday, total attendance was at more than 194,000 with two rounds to go.

France 26, Ireland 7

For a third straight match, France followed a scrambling first half with a dominant second.

From a spiky 7-7 at halftime, France snatched the momentum from Ireland with huge carries from halftime replacement Charlotte Escudero, player-of-the-match prop Ambre Mwayembe, lock Madoussou Fall Raclot and midfielder Teani Feleu.

Ireland could resist only so long and French tries followed for Carla Arbez and Anais Grando to the delight of the 17,000-strong crowd. France kept the heat on for the bonus-point fourth try and No. 8 Lea Champon got it with two minutes to go.

The Irish have never beaten Les Bleues in France but they talked themselves up this week and rattled the French. But in 12 visits to the French 22, only Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald was awarded a try.

Ireland played all the rugby, led by Aoife Wafer, in the first half but tries were disallowed for double movement, being held up, and a knock-on that ruled out a Moloney-MacDonald brace.

France’s defense was desperately decisive, especially flanker Axelle Berthomieu, whose team-leading 25 tackles made up for her biting suspension against Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal last September.

England 62, Wales 24

England racked up its 36th straight test victory after changing half the team from the 84-7 thumping of Scotland last weekend. Even with its sixth- and seventh-choice locks, England was too good.

Some British bookmakers refused to take bets on a Wales win. They had good reason: Wales hadn’t beaten England in 10 years, losing by an average margin of nearly 49 points.

But Saturday’s game was far more competitive than the scoreline appears. Wales deserved its highest ever score against England and a four-try bonus point at the death through Seren Lockwood, the backup scrumhalf and second replacement on the right wing.

“Wales gave us a tough game,” said England’s Marlie Packer, the player of the match. The award showed Packer still has it at age 36. Making her first start since the Rugby World Cup, her bustle was rewarded with two tries, the second in the 69th minute with legs pumping in a rolling maul and with a Welsh arm crushing her neck.

England scored 10 tries and Packer and Jess Breach reached 55 career tries together, third all-time in team history.

Huge cross-field passes by Holly Aitchison and captain Megan Jones frequently gave the wings overlaps, including for debutant Millie David, who touched down early but failed a head check by the 20th minute.

England next goes to Italy in two weeks, on course for a last-round showdown with France and an eighth straight Six Nations title.

Italy 41, Scotland 14

Following heavy defeats to France and Ireland, Italy passed its pain onto a Scotland side that new coach Sione Fukofuka insisted was ready after that 84-7 humbling from England last weekend.

Maybe Scotland was prepared but the withdrawal in the morning of inspirational captain Rachel Malcolm due to an unspecified injury appeared to flatten the visitors by kickoff in glorious conditions.

Italy was inspired by its homecoming and ruthless. By halftime it led 29-0 with five tries, including braces for winger Alyssa D’Inca, who has six tries from her last three games against Scotland, and for prop Vittoria Zanette in her first test start.

When Scotland’s back row was depleted again by head injuries in the second half to Rachel McLachlan and Alex Stewart, Italy was poised to exploit it.

But yellow cards to Veronica Madia and captain Elisa Giordano made Italy cautious, even though 13 women worked a final seventh try for Giordana Duca between the posts against 15 Scots.

Tries to Scotland stand-in captain Lana Skeldon and fellow front-rower Molly Poolman restored some pride but Italy was determined to the end to deny Skeldon a second maul try.

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