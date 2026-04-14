Former French soccer president Jean-Pierre Escalettes dies at age 90

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Pierre Escalettes, a former president of the French Football Federation, has died. He was 90. His death…

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Pierre Escalettes, a former president of the French Football Federation, has died. He was 90.

His death was confirmed by the federation in a statement on Tuesday. No further details were given.

“Jean-Pierre Escalettes dedicated his entire life to our sport, which he served with passion, humanity, and loyalty,” the FFF said, sending “its sincerest and warmest thoughts to his family (and) loved ones.”

Escalettes was the president from 2005-10. During his tenure France reached the 2006 World Cup final under coach Raymond Domenech and Escalettes played a key role in helping France win the right to host the 2016 European Championship.

However, he was criticized for keeping Domenech in position after France was eliminated at the group stage at Euro 2008 without winning a game. Domenech kept his job despite the poor showing at Euro 2008 and upset fans by proposing live on television to his girlfriend moments after France lost to Italy to exit the tournament.

France was also winless at the 2010 World Cup and departed after the group stage in South Africa.

There were open conflicts between the squad and team management during the tournament. At one point, France players boycotted a training session to protest forward Nicolas Anelka being thrown off the team. The images of French players on strike caused uproar in France with politicians criticizing the players.

“I am ashamed, and I present my apologies to the French football world,” Escalettes said at the time.

A former English teacher, Escalettes also helped develop amateur soccer in France. ___

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