Flyers in action against the Canadiens following shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (48-23-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (42-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Montreal Canadiens (48-23-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (42-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -154, Flyers +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in a shootout.

Philadelphia is 42-27-12 overall and 19-13-8 at home. The Flyers have a 7-5-8 record in games decided by a goal.

Montreal has a 48-23-10 record overall and a 24-8-8 record in road games. The Canadiens have conceded 247 goals while scoring 277 for a +30 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 26 goals and 41 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Noah Dobson: out (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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