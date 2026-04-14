FanDuel Promo Code: Get Upgraded $250 Bonus for NBA Play-In, MLB Games

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Get excited for a new FanDuel promo code offer to use on all NBA play-in games this week, starting tonight between the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns, along with MLB regular season games all week.







Whether you are looking to jump into the NBA play-in today or the MLB matchups highlighted by some fun games between the Cubs-Phillies and more, this promotion is the perfect way to get started. All new users who sign up are able to redeem a $250 bonus by placing a $5 wager initially on the app that settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, MLB Action

Before the Heat and Hornets tip off tonight, take a moment to review the essential details of this special welcome offer. Claiming your bonus for this crucial Play-In Tournament matchup is incredibly simple, and you don’t even need to memorize a complex promotional code to get started. We put a lot of stock in minimizing friction for bettors, and FanDuel delivers an easy onboarding process here.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

If you are a new FanDuel customer looking to get in on the action for tonight’s Play-In Tournament matchup, this welcome promo provides an elite starting point. By placing just a $5 qualifying wager on this April 14 showdown, you will receive $250 in bonus bets as long as your initial ticket is a winner.

One of the most appealing aspects of this specific promotion is the sheer value it presents—there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means you can safely back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your chances of securing the $250 bonus, or you can take a swing at a larger immediate payout by backing an underdog longshot. As long as you are a first-time player and your initial $5 bet settles as a win, FanDuel will load your account with the bonus funds to use throughout the rest of the current schedule or to lock in favorable futures prices.

NBA Play-In Betting Preview via FanDuel

Let’s look at the consensus odds for tonight’s slate to find the best spots to deploy this offer.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets CHA -5.5 (-110) / MIA +5.5 (-110) CHA -210 / MIA +176 227.5 (O -110 / U -110) Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns PHX -3.5 (-110) / POR +3.5 (-110) PHX -156 / POR +132 216.5 (O -114 / U -106)

Tonight’s biggest matchup features the Charlotte Hornets hosting the Miami Heat in a high-stakes clash. Charlotte comes in as the home favorite, leaning heavily on the high-octane production of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. On the other side, Miami will need Tyler Herro to carry the offensive load.

If you are using your FanDuel promo on this Eastern Conference showdown, it does stand to reason that you need to know your exact potential payouts. A $5 bet on the favored Hornets moneyline (-210) would win you a safe $2.38 in profit, which is a highly analytical play to just trigger the $250 bonus. Conversely, placing that same $5 on the underdog Heat moneyline (+176) yields an $8.80 profit if Miami pulls off the upset.

If you prefer to bet the spread to find better value, the math is straightforward. A $5 wager on either Charlotte to cover the -5.5 spread (-110) or Miami to keep it within +5.5 (-110) will net you a profit of $4.55. Whether you back Ball’s playmaking or Herro’s perimeter shooting, these lines offer excellent opportunities to deploy your promotional bets.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s clash is a straightforward process. The biggest perk for new players is that no promotional code is necessary to get started.

To ensure you are locked in for the April 14 tip-off, simply follow these activation steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook by providing your basic identity and location information. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time cash deposit of $5 or more into your newly created sportsbook wallet. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and wager a minimum of $5 on any available market for the Heat vs. Hornets game (or any other eligible event).

Again, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. You can safely back Charlotte on the moneyline in front of their home crowd in North Carolina, or you can take a bigger swing on Miami to win on the road.

If your initial qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. All qualifying users will receive their $250 in bonus funds within 72 hours of the original bet settlement, giving you plenty of ammunition to tackle the remainder of the Play-In Tournament schedule.