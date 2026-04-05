FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $300 Back in Bonus Bets for 10 Days of MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, if you are looking to add some serious excitement to today’s slate of games—like the New York Mets taking on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, or the Atlanta Braves visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field—I’ve got a fantastic opportunity for us. Exclusively available for new users, you can unlock a massive promotion here to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days without even needing a specific FanDuel promo code.

There is nothing better than having a little daily coverage to build your bankroll. You can use this safety net on today’s upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, or any other MLB game this week. Just remember that we need to act quickly to secure this bag, as the deposit match portion of this offer will officially expire at 11:59 pm ET on April 6.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bets Over 10 Days

Whether you are gearing up to handicap Kodai Senga and the 5-4 New York Mets facing Logan Webb and the 3-6 San Francisco Giants, or you want a piece of the interleague clash between the 4-4 Cardinals and 4-4 Tigers, claiming your sportsbook bonus is incredibly straightforward.

Here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome promotion available for tonight’s action:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 5, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works. As an exclusively new FanDuel customer, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten consecutive days. These daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager, giving us the flexibility to chase a nice pay day with a real safety net. Whether you are backing Detroit’s probable pitcher Keider Montero, St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy, or shifting your attention back to Oracle Park, this promotion ensures we are covered through our first week and a half on the sportsbook.

And here is a pro tip from me to you: You aren’t just limited to the baseball diamond. This bonus can absolutely be used for NBA games, as well as the massive NCAAM title game happening on Monday.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo Tonight

I always like to look at the consensus odds before mapping out my daily strategy. Here is the board for tonight’s highlighted slate so we can find the best way to utilize our promo:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants SF -119 / NYM -101 SF +1.5 (-207) / NYM -1.5 (+169) 7.0 (O -120 / U +100) Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks AZ -108 / ATL -111 AZ +1.5 (-174) / ATL -1.5 (+144) 9.0 (O -120 / U -101) St. Louis Cardinals @ Detroit Tigers DET -139 / STL +118 DET -1.5 (+155) / STL +1.5 (-187) 8.0 (O -110 / U -109)

The marquee matchup I’m targeting tonight takes us to Chase Field, where the 6-3 Atlanta Braves take on the 4-5 Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves are sending Martín Pérez to the mound against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt in what shapes up to be a fantastic National League battle.

When we’re handicapping this one, we have to look at Atlanta’s incredibly stingy pitching staff. The Braves boast a 1.463 overall ERA, anchored by a shutdown bullpen that has allowed a minuscule 0.920 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average over 29.1 innings.

If you want to keep it simple and back the favored Braves on the moneyline (-111), a $10 bet would net you $9.01 in profit. A $10 wager on the hometown Diamondbacks (-108) yields a slightly higher $9.26 profit. But if we want to chase a bigger payout, let’s look at the runline.

Taking the Braves to win by multiple runs at -1.5 (+144) turns that same $10 bet into a sweet $14.40 profit. Conversely, backing Arizona to keep the game within a single run at +1.5 (-174) nets a modest $5.75 win on a $10 slip.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Welcome Offer

Getting started with this promotion is a breeze, and I’m going to walk you through it so we can get right into the action. First and foremost, no FanDuel promo code is necessary during the sign-up process. To claim this offer, new users simply need to register here for a fresh FanDuel account.

Once you are successfully signed up, you will automatically be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. Remember, these no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to back the Tigers at Comerica Park, the Giants at Oracle Park, or lay a bet on Monday’s NCAAM title game, you have complete betting freedom.

Here are the essential “in-the-trenches” terms to keep in mind when using your daily bonuses:

Maximum Refund: There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token if your initial wager happens to lose. It’s a great safety net.

There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token if your initial wager happens to lose. It’s a great safety net. Refund Timeline: Any eligible bonus refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet’s settlement.

Any eligible bonus refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet’s settlement. Expiration: Act quickly. No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt, so you will want to lock in your daily baseball or basketball bets before the clock runs out.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.