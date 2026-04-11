FanDuel Promo Code: Get New $250 Bonus for the Rangers-Dodgers, MLB, Masters Today (April 11)

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Get excited for a new FanDuel promo code offer, and redeem a fantastic welcome offer to use on any MLB game or Masters action today.







Whether you are looking to jump into today’s exciting MLB matchups—such as the Rangers taking on the Dodgers or the Red Sox visiting the Cardinals— this promotion provides incredible expected value. You can use this lucrative welcome offer to secure a high-leverage position on these specific contests today, or deploy it on any other MLB game happening throughout the rest of the Saturday slate.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Matchups

Before you lock in your picks and compare the consensus odds for the upcoming slate—whether you are eyeing the 10-3 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 7-6 Texas Rangers, or the 8-5 St. Louis Cardinals taking on the 4-9 Boston Red Sox—it is crucial to understand the mechanics of the welcome offer.

We put a lot of stock in promotions that clearly outline their terms. Here is a quick overview of the current new-user promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

FanDuel Promo Code Overview: Seeking the Value

New FanDuel customers have a premier opportunity to capitalize on the upcoming MLB schedule, featuring compelling matchups like the visiting Red Sox taking on the Cardinals. By taking advantage of this promotion, users can place a simple $5 wager on any game—such as backing Kyle Leahy (#62) and the Cardinals or taking a chance on Ranger Suarez (#55) and the Red Sox—and receive $250 in bonus bets if that initial ticket cashes.

This specific offer is strictly available to new FanDuel customers looking to get in on the baseball action. The undeniable analytical edge here is that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. We’ve seen time and time again how minimum odds requirements can force bettors into bad positions. Here, you have total flexibility. Whether you prefer to back a heavy favorite to safely secure the $250 bonus payout or target a longshot to maximize your immediate cash return, a single successful ticket is all it takes.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

It is never too early to look at the betting board to find where the smart money is moving. Let’s break down the current prices for tonight’s Eastern Time zone slate.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers LAD -188 / TEX +158 LAD -1.5 (+112) / TEX +1.5 (-134) 8.5 (O -118 / U -104) Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals BOS -138 / STL +118 BOS -1.5 (+118) / STL +1.5 (-142) 7.5 (O -122 / U +100)

The marquee matchup of the night belongs to the 10-3 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 7-6 Texas Rangers. Los Angeles will send probable pitcher Emmet Sheehan (#80) to the mound, squaring off against Texas’s Jack Leiter (#22).

From a data perspective, the Dodgers bring a terrifying offensive profile to this game. Los Angeles hitters have already racked up 83 total runs, 44 extra-base hits, and a stellar .369 team on-base percentage early in the season. It does stand to reason that they are heavy favorites, but they will have to test Leiter and a Rangers pitching staff that has been incredibly sharp, carrying a combined 3.346 ERA and missing plenty of bats with a high-upside 9.804 K/9 rate.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this advantage over the books is straightforward. To claim your reward and get action on these matchups, just follow these simple steps to activate your account—remember, no promo code is necessary to enter.

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on your first real-money bet. Because there is no odds limit, you can comfortably back a heavy favorite like the Dodgers to optimize your chances of triggering the bonus.

If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. All eligible users will receive these bonus funds directly into their accounts within 72 hours of the initial bet settlement, setting you up perfectly to attack the futures prices or daily slates later this week.