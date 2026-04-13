FanDuel Promo Code: Get New $250 Bonus for Any MLB Game This Week

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Get excited for a new FanDuel promo code offer, and redeem this enhanced welcome offer ahead of a fun MLB slate of games today, highlighted by matchups such as Astros-Mariners, Angels-Yankees and more. No code is needed when you simply use the link below.







Available for new users only, this promotion allows you to bet just $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager wins.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for upcoming matchups like the Los Angeles Angels visiting the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros traveling to face the Seattle Mariners, reviewing the details of this lucrative sign-up offer is a smart play. Securing your welcome bonus is completely straightforward, and there is no special code to memorize.

Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the current FanDuel Sportsbook promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding promotions that don’t restrict your betting strategy. The beauty of this FanDuel promo code offer is that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means new FanDuel customers can strategically back a heavy moneyline favorite to safely secure the $250 in bonus bets if their $5 bet wins. It does stand to reason that you should play it safe with this initial wager to unlock your future betting capital.

You can apply this to tonight’s 7:05 PM ET clash between the Los Angeles Angels (8-8), who are sending Yusei Kikuchi (#16) to the mound, and the New York Yankees (8-7), who will counter with Will Warren (#29). Alternatively, you can look at the other major matchup on the board featuring Mike Burrows (#50) and the Houston Astros (6-10) taking on George Kirby (#68) and the Seattle Mariners (7-9). As long as you hold a winning $5 ticket, you will seamlessly unlock the $250 reward.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

Here is a look at tonight’s consensus odds from FanDuel, featuring the runline, moneyline, and total for today’s scheduled matchups:

Matchup Runline (Spread) Moneyline Total (O/U) Houston Astros @ Seattle Mariners SEA -1.5 (+126)

HOU +1.5 (-152) SEA -166

HOU +140 7.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees NYY -1.5 (+100)

LAA +1.5 (-120) NYY -196

LAA +164 9.0 (O -110 / U -110)

Tonight’s most intriguing matchup features an exciting clash of strengths: Houston’s potent offense against Seattle’s stingy pitching. We’ve seen time and time again that elite pitching can neutralize hot bats, but the Astros are seeing the ball exceptionally well, compiling a stellar .275 team batting average and an .823 OPS. However, they face a massive test in Mariners probable pitcher George Kirby (#68) and a Seattle staff sporting a phenomenal 3.01 overall ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Conversely, Astros probable pitcher Mike Burrows (#50) takes the mound looking to anchor a struggling Houston pitching staff that currently holds a 6.49 overall ERA. Given the sharp contrast between Houston’s hitting and pitching metrics, betting the total or runline presents some interesting angles for value.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this promotion is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to get started. Simply follow these steps before tonight’s first pitch:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 for your first real-money bet on any market.

If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. It is never too early to look at the board and strategize; because there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, you can back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your chances of securing the bonus. Once your initial wager is officially graded as a win, you will receive your $250 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement.