FanDuel Promo Code: Get Enhanced $250 Bonus for the Masters, NBA, MLB games

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All new users who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer will be able to redeem a recently upgraded welcome offer for the Masters this week, along with all NBA and MLB regular season games.







Create a new account to receive a $250 bonus with a winning wager. Place your first wager on FanDuel for $5, and you will receive $250 in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a loss.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, MLB Action

It is never too early to look at the betting markets for the April 08 matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers. Securing your bonus bets ahead of the 10:00 PM ET tip-off is a straightforward process, and you do not even need to type in a specific promotional string during registration. We put a lot of stock in finding the best consensus odds, and this welcome offer provides massive upside without requiring a code.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

For strictly new FanDuel customers looking to back either the Thunder or the Clippers, this welcome offer provides an incredible floor for your bankroll. When you sign up and place your first real-money wager of just $5 on tonight’s April 08 slate, you will receive $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

The true analytical edge here? There is absolutely no odds limit on your initial qualifying wager. It does stand to reason that you can confidently back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your win probability or target the spread without any restrictions on the market you choose to trigger your bonus. As long as you are a first-time user, a winning ticket on the hardwood will bring an extra $250 in bonus bets directly to your account.

How to Use Your FanDuel Bonus for NBA Games Tonight

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers ATL +106 / CLE -124 ATL +1.5 (-110) / CLE -1.5 (-110) 236.5 (O -106 / U -114) Oklahoma City Thunder @ LA Clippers OKC -245 / LAC +200 OKC -7 (-108) / LAC +7 (-112) 225.5 (O -114 / U -106)

The marquee matchup on tonight’s schedule features the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the LA Clippers. Oklahoma City enters as a clear 7-point road favorite, fueled by their dominant offense (119.3 points per game) and the MVP-caliber play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is stuffing the stat sheet with 31.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. He is perfectly complemented by Chet Holmgren, who is shooting 55.4% from the field while averaging 16.9 points and 1.9 blocks.

We always look at the injury reports before locking in our futures prices or daily bets. The Clippers are underdogs largely due to an injury report that includes Bradley Beal (out for the season with a hip injury) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle). However, they still boast Kawhi Leonard, who is posting an impressive 28.1 points and 1.9 steals per game on 50.6% shooting.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Western Conference showdown, claiming your welcome bonus is incredibly simple. As a reminder, no promo code is necessary to take advantage of this promotion.

Follow these easy steps to secure your chance at a massive bankroll boost:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new, first-time account on the FanDuel sportsbook platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Wager a minimum of $5 on tonight’s April 08 matchup or any other eligible sporting event. Keep in mind that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This gives you the flexibility to back a heavy favorite to improve your win probability or take a swing on an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: Sit back and enjoy the game. If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All successful new users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the initial bet’s settlement. Whether you are backing the Thunder or the Clippers, this straightforward activation process ensures you are ready for the 10:00 PM ET tip-off.