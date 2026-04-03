FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Mariners-Angels Any MLB Game Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Create a new account using this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome bonus for any of the 15 MLB games on the scheduled for Friday. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to redeem up to $3,000 in bonus bets over the span of 10 days.







The details of this offer are simple: all you need to do is set up a new account and you will receive $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 straight days. So, you add all that up together and you get the opportunity to redeem $3,000 in bonuses over the next 10 days. With the NBA and MLB regular seasons still in full swing and the NCAA Tournament Final Four this weekend, now is a great time to be a sports fan and take advantage of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown tonight, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available to new players. Whether you are backing the Astros to continue their strong start against the Athletics (1-5), or you are looking to take a side in the Mariners-Angels matchup, this promotion provides an excellent daily safety net for your wagers.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

For new FanDuel customers hunting for early-season value, this exclusive promo code offer operates as the ultimate safety net. We’ve seen time and time again that sustained bankroll management requires hedging your risks, and by signing up, eligible players secure one no-sweat token every single day for ten days.

The mechanics here are straightforward and built for total betting flexibility. These daily tokens can be deployed on any wager across the MLB slate. Whether you are taking a swing on a longshot or backing heavy probable pitchers like Cristian Javier or Bryan Woo, you can do so knowing that if your covered bet falls short, FanDuel will refund your initial stake in bonus bets up to the $300 daily maximum. It does stand to reason that having this much flexibility is a massive advantage for any informed bettor looking to beat the market.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

Matchup Scheduled Time (ET) Moneyline Total (O/U) Houston Astros @ Athletics April 3, 2026 – 9:40 PM ET Astros (-112) ; Athletics (-104) o10 (-115) ; u10 (-105) Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels April 3, 2026 – 9:38 PM ET Mariners (-162) ; Angels (+136) o8 (-105) ; u8 (-115

Houston brings a high-octane lineup into this clash, boasting a robust .830 team OPS and a .268 batting average. They will face Athletics probable pitcher Jeffrey Springs, who has the unenviable task of quieting an Astros offense that has already racked up 28 extra-base hits.

We put a lot of stock in situational context, and on the mound for Houston, Cristian Javier benefits from a pitching staff that is striking out batters at a staggering rate of 12.0 K/9. They draw an incredibly favorable matchup against an Athletics lineup struggling to find its footing under a tough schedule, currently sitting with a dismal .177 batting average and a .527 OPS.

For late-night bettors looking elsewhere, the Mariners will face the Angels. Probable pitchers Bryan Woo (SEA) and Reid Detmers (LAA) will look to navigate respective lineups that are both currently batting exactly .205 on the season.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing your edge in the market is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to enter. To claim your bonus ahead of tonight’s late-night slate, new users simply need to register for an account.

Once you have signed up, you will unlock a fantastic introductory offer to use on any of tonight’s games: