FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Raptors-Cavs, Any Other Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services ligible sports bettors can capitalize on this postseason matchup with an exclusive welcome bonus that is too good to ignore. By utilizing the latest FanDuel promo code for NBA Playoffs games like Raptors-Cavs, new users can bet $5 on this game and get $250 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins.







This highly rewarding promotion is strictly for new users only. While it is perfectly tailored for today’s matchup broadcasting on Amazon Prime Video, you can apply it to any NBA game on the schedule this week. Let me break down exactly how you can take advantage of this introductory offer and build your bankroll ahead of the next tip-off.

FanDuel Promo Code for Raptors-Cavs

If you are planning to back the Cavaliers or the Raptors today, claiming this promotional offer is incredibly straightforward.

Review the essential details of the welcome offer below:

Simply place a $5 qualifying cash wager on this Eastern Conference clash. If your initial bet is graded as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets.

You can divide these bonus funds into increments of your choosing to attack future wagers across the platform.

Listen, finding an edge is what I do, and the most valuable feature of this promotion is the absolute lack of an odds limit for your first real-money wager.

Because there are no minimum odds required, new FanDuel customers can strategically place their initial $5 bet on a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize their chances of securing the bonus.

As long as your qualifying ticket cashes, FanDuel equips you with a $250 bankroll to use on the rest of the NBA playoff schedule.

How to Use Your FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Games

Before laying down any action, we have to look at the injury report—it’s betting 101. Toronto point guard Immanuel Quickley is officially questionable (Day-To-Day) with a hamstring injury, which could deeply impact the Raptors’ game plan. On the other side of the court, Cleveland’s Thomas Bryant has been ruled out with a calf injury.

If you are looking for the best bets to make tonight, I trust the data. Here is how I am reading the board:

The Spread Play: Historical trends point directly at the home team. Over their last four games, the Cavaliers are a highly reliable 3-1 ATS (.750) when facing top-10 scoring defenses. Backing Cleveland to cover the -8 margin looks like a strong play to me. The Total Play: The Under is screaming value here. The Over has only hit in 2 of the Raptors’ last 6 games. With Quickley potentially banged up, targeting the Under 219.5 is another highly compelling option.

How to Activate This FanDuel Offer

Getting your action down ahead of today’s tip-off at Rocket Arena is a quick and seamless process. Because there is no promo code necessary, you can claim your welcome bonus by following a few straightforward steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account by providing the standard identity verification details required by FanDuel.

Create your new sportsbook account by providing the standard identity verification details required by FanDuel. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Once your account is active, fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and wager a minimum of $5 on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, or any other eligible market. Remember my strategy: utilize the lack of an odds limit to back a heavy favorite and maximize your chances of cashing the ticket.

Navigate to the NBA markets and wager a minimum of $5 on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, or any other eligible market. Remember my strategy: utilize the lack of an odds limit to back a heavy favorite and maximize your chances of cashing the ticket. Claim Your Bonus: Tune in to the action on Amazon Prime Video and wait for the final buzzer. If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

FanDuel guarantees that all users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, provided the initial wager is graded as a win. Once those bonus funds hit your account, you can use them to keep dominating the books throughout the remainder of the 2025 NBA Postseason