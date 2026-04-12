FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for MLB and Masters Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a massive edge, especially when you have a little house money to play with. We are looking at exactly how new players can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game and the final round of the Masters, all without needing to enter a specific FanDuel promo code. Sign up here to win bonus bets for a busy day of sports.

Available for new users only, this promotion allows you to bet just $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager wins. This offer is your ticket to maximizing value for today’s matchups and any other MLB game on the schedule this week.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates Bet $5, Win $250 Bonus

Whether you want to back the Dodgers at home or take a chance on the 6-9 San Francisco Giants as they visit the 7-7 Baltimore Orioles, claiming this welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current sign-up promotion before placing your first wager:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 12, 2026

This enticing welcome offer is available exclusively for new FanDuel customers. To claim the promotion, simply sign up, make a deposit, and place a $5 wager on any market. If your qualifying bet wins, you will receive $250 in bonus bets.

One of the biggest advantages of this specific offer—and the reason I love using it to build a bankroll—is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Because there are no odds restrictions, we have the ultimate flexibility when handicapping today’s slate.

We don’t have to force a risky underdog play. You can target a heavily favored, high-performing team by backing the 11-3 Dodgers, or look for an edge in a tightly contested matchup like the 8-7 Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the 7-7 Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. As long as your initial $5 bet is a winner, your new account will be credited with the $250 bonus.

MLB Matchups and Betting Odds

Before we lock in our strategy, let’s look at the morning line. Here is the complete odds board for today’s MLB schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays NYY -154 / TB +129 NYY -1.5 (+117) / TB +1.5 (-140) 7.5 (O -112 / U -108) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies AZ +120 / PHI -143 AZ +1.5 (-176) / PHI -1.5 (+146) 8.5 (O -108 / U -112) San Francisco Giants @ Baltimore Orioles SF +108 / BAL -129 SF +1.5 (-198) / BAL -1.5 (+163) 8.5 (O -106 / U -114) Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Dodgers TEX +109 / LAD -130 TEX +1.5 (-198) / LAD -1.5 (+163) 8.5 (O -112 / U -108) Cleveland Guardians @ Atlanta Braves CLE +163 / ATL -198 CLE +1.5 (-137) / ATL -1.5 (+115) 7.5 (O -111 / U -109)

I’m placing my focus on the premier showdown of the slate taking place at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers host the Rangers. This matchup features a marquee pitching duel between Texas ace Jacob deGrom (#48) and Los Angeles standout Roki Sasaki (#11).

When evaluating these two, you have to look at the run support. Sasaki is backed by an incredibly potent offense. The Dodgers enter the game boasting a staggering .297 team batting average and an .879 OPS, driven by an impressive 89 total runs scored. On the flip side, deGrom is going to have to do the heavy lifting for a Rangers lineup that has been far more subdued, hitting just .229 with a .668 OPS and 54 total runs.

Let’s break down the payouts. If we use our $5 qualifying promo bet on the moneyline, backing the red-hot Dodgers (-130) would win you $3.85 in pure profit, plus unlock the $250 bonus. Taking the underdog Rangers (+109) would yield a $5.45 return.

Want to get a bit more sophisticated? If you look at the runline instead, a $5 wager on Los Angeles to cover and win by multiple runs at -1.5 (+163) nets a hefty $8.15 profit. Taking the Rangers to keep it close at +1.5 (-198) provides a smaller $2.53 profit.

Taking Your Bonus Beyond the Diamond

Here is a pro tip: you aren’t locked into baseball. Once you secure those bonus bets—or even for your initial qualifying wager—you have a real chance to pivot and find value in other sports.

Right now, we are looking at the last day of the NBA season, which is historically ripe with betting value if you know which teams are motivated by playoff seeding. Even better, we have the final round of the Masters teeing off. There is nothing more thrilling than sprinkling a bonus bet on an outright golf winner on a Sunday, offering exactly the kind of smart, high-upside play that can result in a massive payday.

How to Activate the FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Ready to jump in? Getting started with this massive welcome offer is a breeze, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code is necessary to participate.

To claim your bonus for today’s action, new users simply need to follow our basic game plan:

Register and sign up for a new FanDuel account here. Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place a minimum wager of $5 on any available market.

Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means you can comfortably back a favorite—like the 11-3 Dodgers—or take a swing on an underdog without sweating minimum odds requirements.

If your initial bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. All users will receive their bonus bets directly into their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement. Let’s get out there, place some sharp wagers, and build that bankroll.

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