FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Lakers-Rockets, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the FanDuel promo code offer, you will have a chance to get $250 in bonus bets for tonight’s postseason action. Between NBA games like Lakers vs. Rockets or an NHL game like Oilers vs. Ducks, you have tons of chances to find a winning $5 bet to unlock your $250 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer

For new FanDuel customers looking to establish a position on postseason action, this promotional offer delivers measurable value. Securing the offer requires no complex entry—it is simply tied to a new account registration and a winning outcome on your first wager.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 24, 2026

By registering a new account and placing a $5 real-money wager, you stand to receive $250 in bonus bets if your initial ticket cashes. From an analytical perspective, the greatest advantage of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This parameter grants bettors the flexibility to architect their preferred strategy: you can back a heavy favorite to statistically increase your probability of securing the $250 bonus, or you can absorb more risk by targeting a high-value underdog.

This structural flexibility makes the promotion particularly advantageous for tonight’s slate. Whether you deploy your qualifying $5 bet on the Rockets to defend their home floor or back the Oilers to secure a postseason road victory, a winning ticket yields a massive bankroll boost for upcoming playoff matchups.

Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +260 / HOU -320 LAL +9.5 (-118) / HOU -9.5 (-104) 206.5 (O -114 / U -106) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -320 / PHI +260 BOS -7.5 (-114) / PHI +7.5 (-106) 215.5 (O -108 / U -112)

Tonight’s marquee matchup features the Los Angeles Lakers heading to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets. The regular season metrics favor the Rockets, yet Los Angeles enters the game leading the series 2-0. With Luka Doncic remaining out, the Rockets come in as favorites for the matchup.

Operating without Dončić, LeBron James continues to orchestrate the Los Angeles offense. He is currently averaging a near triple-double in the series with 23.5 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds per game. Furthermore, James is receiving elite perimeter support from Luke Kennard, who is producing 25 points per night while shooting an astronomical 72.7% from beyond the arc.

On the other side of the floor, the Rockets will aim to exploit frontcourt matchups by running the offense through versatile big man Alperen Sengun. With Kevin Durant currently listed as day-to-day (ankle), Amen Thompson) will need to step up if the star misses the game.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA postseason offers excellent situational betting spots, sharp bettors should also monitor tonight’s NHL playoff schedule. The FanDuel welcome offer can be applied across all eligible sports markets, meaning a winning $5 wager on the ice is equally valid for unlocking your $250 in bonus bets.

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth

Oilers vs. Ducks

Targeting a heavy moneyline favorite in any of these matchups is another statistically sound pathway to securing the welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Secure $250 Bonus Offer

Claiming this bonus requires navigating a seamless, structured process. Because there is no promo code necessary to enter at checkout, you can secure your opportunity for a $250 bankroll boost by following these step-by-step instructions: