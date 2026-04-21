FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the FanDuel promo code is a no-brainer for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. When you sign up and place $5 bet on any market, you will get $250 in bonus bets if that wager is successful. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 NBA, NHL Bonus Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is highly efficient. You do not have to worry about tracking down and typing in a complicated code to lock in your bonus.

Here is a macro overview of the current new user promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promo Verified April 21st, 2026

By registering a new account, you immediately become eligible for this exclusive postseason bonus. Simply place a $5 initial wager on any market and if your first bet cashes, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets to deploy on future matchups.

This promotion is strictly available to new FanDuel customers. From a strategic standpoint, the most significant advantage of this welcome offer is that there is no odds limit for your qualifying real-money wager. Because there are no minimum odds requirements, you are not forced to take on high-variance risk. Instead, you can scour the slate for the heaviest moneyline favorite available, effectively maximizing your probability of triggering the $250 reward.

FanDuel NBA Playoff Odds Tonight

Analyzing the betting board is the first step to making an informed wager. Here is a breakdown of the current odds for tonight’s key matchups:

Game Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs POR +11.5 (-106) SAS -11.5 (-114) POR +500 SAS -700 220.5 (O -106 / U -114) Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU -5 (-110) LAL +4 (-110) HOU -200 LAL +168 207.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Featured Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Tonight’s most analytically intriguing contest features the Houston Rockets hitting the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers currently sit as 5-point home underdogs. This line is largely driven by a depleted backcourt, with Luka Dončić (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (rib) officially ruled out. Despite these notable absences, LeBron James continues to produce at a spectacular rate, facilitating the offense with 13 assists and 19 points in Game 1 on a highly efficient 60.0% shooting clip.

On the other side of the floor, big man Alperen Sengun anchors the paint, supported by Amen Thompson. Bettors should also monitor the injury report leading up to tip-off, as Kevin Durant (knee) is listed as day-to-day.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the basketball court, tonight’s NHL slate offers several high-leverage opportunities. If you prefer to deploy your $5 qualifying wager on the ice, you can look toward the following Stanley Cup Playoff games scheduled for tonight:

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Bruins vs. Sabres

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Kings vs. Avalanche

Activate Your FanDuel NBA Promo Code Offer

Activating this welcome bonus is a seamless, straightforward process. No manual promo code is necessary during registration. Simply execute the following steps to claim your offer before the action starts:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account here by providing standard identity and location verification details. Because no code is required, utilizing an eligible promotional link automatically opts you into the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your new account is verified, fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the postseason NBA markets (or NHL markets) and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for this initial bet. You have the flexibility to back the heavy-favorite Spurs on their home court at the Frost Bank Center, take the Trail Blazers as the away underdog, or select any other market where you find an edge. Enjoy the Game and Collect: If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

If your qualifying ticket cashes, FanDuel will distribute the $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can then use those bonus funds to continue aggressively wagering throughout the remainder of the playoffs.