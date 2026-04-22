FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, Penguins-Flyers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the NBA and NHL postseasons intensifying, you will have an opportunity to put the FanDuel promo code welcome offer to use. A winning $5 bet on any market will release $250 in bonus bets to your account. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code For NBA, NHL Postseason Games

Getting started with this welcome offer requires minimal friction. You do not need to memorize a specific promotional code to claim your bonus. Here is the foundational data you need regarding the current FanDuel welcome bonus:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 22nd, 2026

New FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on the postseason slate can utilize this exceptional welcome offer. By placing a first real-money wager of at least $5 on any matchup on the board, you secure $250 in bonus bets if your bet settles as a win.

From an analytical standpoint, the most advantageous feature of this FanDuel promo is the absence of an odds limit on your qualifying wager. This means bettors can mathematically optimize their chances of unlocking the bonus by safely backing a heavy moneyline favorite, or they can choose to target an alternate spread. As long as the initial $5 bet cashes, the $250 bonus is secured.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons ORL +310 / DET -390 ORL +8.5 (-106) / DET -8.5 (-114) 218.5 (O -106 / U -114) Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder PHX +1100 / OKC -2200 PHX +17.5 (-110) / OKC -17.5 (-110) 215.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The marquee matchup of the night features the Orlando Magic visiting the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. The data indicates Detroit enters as heavy home favorites (-8.5), largely driven by regular season metrics. Cade Cunningham is coming off of a 39-point performance in the Game 1 loss. He faces an Orlando squad anchored by Paolo Banchero. Analytically, bettors must also factor in Wendell Carter Jr., who is coming off of a strong game with 17 points on an 88.9% shooting mark.

With Jonathan Isaac listed as doubtful (knee) for Orlando, the Magic may struggle to contain Detroit’s primary scorers.

Stanley Cup Playoff Action Tonight

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio across multiple sports, the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs also present eligible markets for this promotion. If the NBA board does not align with your betting models tonight, you can utilize your $5 qualifying wager on available NHL matchups.

Penguins vs. Flyers

Stars vs. Wild

Ducks vs. Oilers

The exact same promotional mechanics apply: place a $5 bet on any of these NHL postseason games, and if your team secures the victory, the $250 bonus is yours.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a straightforward, logical process. Because no promo code needs to be manually entered, the activation sequence only takes a few minutes. Follow these practical steps to secure your chance at $250 in bonus bets:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by navigating the standard registration prompts on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Wager a minimum of $5 on the April 22, 2026, NBA matchups, the NHL playoffs, or any other eligible sports market. With no odds limit on your first real-money wager, you have the flexibility to back a heavy favorite or an underdog. Collect Your Bonus Bets: If your initial bet wins, your account will be credited with $250 in bonus bets.

It is a proven recipe for success when starting with a new sportsbook. All qualifying users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the initial bet’s settlement. From there, you are equipped with the capital necessary to attack the rest of the NBA and NHL postseasons.