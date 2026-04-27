FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA, NHL, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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With a huge postseason slate tonight between the NBA and NHL, you can use the FanDuel promo code offer to capitalize on all of the action. A winning $5 bet on Pistons vs. Magic Game 4 or any other game you are interested in will unleash your $250 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up.
FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Betting Bonus
Getting started with this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. You do not even need to enter a specific promo code to claim your bonus for tonight’s slate.
Here is a quick overview of the current FanDuel new-user offer:
FanDuel Promo Code
No Code Needed
New FanDuel User Offer
Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States
Information Confirmed On
April 27th by WTOP
Promo Code Overview
For new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on the postseason action, this welcome offer provides exceptional upside. To qualify, simply register your new account, make an initial deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager on tonight’s playoff slate. If your bet on the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, or any other team is successful, FanDuel will reward you with an additional $250 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings.
The most strategic feature of this promotion is the complete absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. From an analytical perspective, this means you can place your $5 qualifying bet on a heavy favorite—maximizing your win probability—to drastically increase your likelihood of securing the $250 bonus. Whether you are backing a home-court advantage or targeting a distinct mismatch, this flexibility allows you to execute a mathematically sound betting strategy.
FanDuel NBA Monday Playoff Odds
Matchup
Moneyline
Spread
Total (O/U)
Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic
DET -158 / ORL +134
DET -3.5 (-112) / ORL +3.5 (-108)
214.5 (O -112 / U -108)
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
DEN -500 / MIN +385
DEN -11.5 (-108) / MIN +11.5 (-112)
223.5 (O -115 / U -105)
The most significant data-driven mismatch of the night takes place in Denver, where the Nuggets are heavy favorites against a depleted Minnesota Timberwolves squad. The massive 11.5-point spread correlates directly with the injury report: Minnesota will be without superstar Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles, out for the season). Denver will look to dominate efficiency behind Nikola Jokić, who is posting elite postseason metrics of 25 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, alongside Jamal Murray’s 26.5 points. Backing the Nuggets on the -500 moneyline is a prime strategy for triggering your bonus bet.
For bettors seeking tighter margins, the Pistons and Magic clash in Orlando. Cade Cunningham is driving Detroit’s offense with an impressive 31 points and 8 assists per game, while Paolo Banchero anchors the Magic with a balanced 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists this postseason.
Stanley Cup Playoff Action
Beyond the basketball court, bettors can also look to the ice to deploy their qualifying wager. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features two notable matchups. Because the FanDuel welcome offer allows you to wager on any market, identifying high-probability outcomes in these NHL contests is another viable, data-backed path to securing the $250 bonus.
Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
Vegas Golden Knights @ Utah Mammoth
Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming this lucrative bonus before tonight’s playoff slate is a straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is required to be entered during sign-up to unlock the offer.
Follow these logical steps:
Register and Deposit: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account here and complete an initial cash deposit of $5 or more.
Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place a minimum $5 bet on any market. Because there is no odds limit on this first real-money wager, the most pragmatic approach is to back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your probability of winning.
Secure Your Bonus: If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets to deploy on future markets.
Bonus Payout Timeline: FanDuel issues the $250 in bonus bets directly to winning accounts within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement.
Once your account is funded and your bet is placed, all that is left to do is tune into the broadcast and let the game play out.