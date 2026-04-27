FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA, NHL, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Betting Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed On April 27th by WTOP

Promo Code Overview

FanDuel NBA Monday Playoff Odds

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -158 / ORL +134 DET -3.5 (-112) / ORL +3.5 (-108) 214.5 (O -112 / U -108) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -500 / MIN +385 DEN -11.5 (-108) / MIN +11.5 (-112) 223.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Stanley Cup Playoff Action

Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Vegas Golden Knights @ Utah Mammoth

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Register and Deposit: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account here and complete an initial cash deposit of $5 or more.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account here and complete an initial cash deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place a minimum $5 bet on any market. Because there is no odds limit on this first real-money wager, the most pragmatic approach is to back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your probability of winning.

Place a minimum $5 bet on any market. Because there is no odds limit on this first real-money wager, the most pragmatic approach is to back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your probability of winning. Secure Your Bonus: If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets to deploy on future markets.

If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets to deploy on future markets. Bonus Payout Timeline: FanDuel issues the $250 in bonus bets directly to winning accounts within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement.