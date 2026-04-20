FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the FanDuel promo code to capitalize on all of tonight’s NBA or NHL postseason action. Place a winning $5 bet on any game and get the $250 in bonuses credited to your account. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Details

Before placing your first wager, here is a concise breakdown of the offer details:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed April 20th, 2026

To capitalize on this offer, new FanDuel customers simply need to place a first real-money wager of at least $5 on the NBA or Stanley Cup playoffs. If your bet is graded as a win, your account will be credited with $250 in bonus bets.

The primary analytical advantage of this specific promotion is that there is absolutely no odds limit attached to your qualifying wager. From a mathematical standpoint, this allows bettors to back a heavy moneyline favorite—thereby increasing the implied probability of winning the bet—without sacrificing the potential to unlock the full $250 bonus. Whether you choose to play the percentages or take a calculated risk on a player prop, this offer provides significant flexibility.

FanDuel NBA Monday Odds

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL +210 / NYK -255 ATL +6 (-106) / NYK -6 (-114) 217.5 (O -108 / U -112) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN +235 / DEN -295 MIN +7 (-106) / DEN -7 (-114) 231.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The most heavily analyzed matchup of the night features the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. Denver enters as a heavy home favorite, largely due to the sustained efficiency of Nikola Jokić. The superstar center is coming off a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting an elite 57.9% from the field. Paired with Jamal Murray, who is generated 30 points and 7 assists, Denver presents a formidable offensive front.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards will have to pave the way after 22 points in Game 1. Rudy Gobert is expected to heavily contribute in the frontcourt, too.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tonight’s Slate

While the hardwood offers plenty of data points, this flexible welcome offer is not restricted to basketball. Bettors looking to apply their $5 qualifying wager to the ice can target tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule, which features the following matchups:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Bonus

Claiming this welcome offer requires following a straightforward, three-step sequence. Notably, no promo code is necessary during registration to lock in this offer.

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by completing the required prompts on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible market, such as the Knicks defending their home floor at Madison Square Garden or one of the NHL playoff clashes.

Because there is no odds limit on your initial wager, you can optimize your strategy by targeting safe moneyline odds or taking a higher-risk position. If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. These bonus funds will be distributed directly into your account within 72 hours of the bet settlement, providing you with supplementary capital to navigate the rest of the postseason.