FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Sunday

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The 2025 NBA Postseason is heating up and right now, eligible fans can unlock a massive welcome bonus by utilizing the latest FanDuel promo code ahead of today’s NBA playoff games.







Designed specifically for new users, this exclusive offer allows you to bet just $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. You can easily activate this promotion by placing your qualifying bet on tonight’s 9:00 PM ET matchup featuring the Blazers taking on the Spurs, or you can choose to apply it to any other NBA game happening this week.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers tip off, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available to new users during the 2025 NBA Postseason:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 19th

Getting started is simple. Because there is no manual code required, new FanDuel customers just need to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place an initial $5 wager. Whether you decide to back the heavy favorites like the Spurs or look for a longshot, your account will be credited with $250 in bonus bets as long as your first ticket cashes.

We put a lot of stock in finding the most secure route to a welcome bonus, and one of the most appealing aspects of this promotion is that there is no odds limit on your qualifying wager. This means you can back a massive moneyline favorite or play it safe with an alternate spread without any restrictions, giving you the ultimate flexibility to secure that payout. It is never too early to look ahead at the schedule, strategically scanning for the matchup you feel most confident about. As soon as your winning wager settles, those bonus funds will be on the way.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to deploy your FanDuel promo on tonight’s slate, here are the consensus odds for all scheduled NBA matchups.

Matchup Point Spread Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs SAS -11 (-112) / POR +11 (-108) SAS -592 / POR +440 O/U 221.5 (O -112 / U -108) Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -14.5 (-106) / PHX +14.5 (-114) OKC -1000 / PHX +660 O/U 215.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The biggest matchup of the night features the Phoenix Suns visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder enter as massive home favorites, carrying a -14.5 point spread.

If you are looking to place a $5 bet on this marquee game to unlock your bonus, here is a breakdown of what you would win on either side:

Moneyline:

Thunder (-1000): A $5 wager yields just $0.50 in profit, returning a total payout of $5.50.

A $5 wager yields just $0.50 in profit, returning a total payout of $5.50. Suns (+660): A $5 longshot ticket generates a substantial $33.00 in profit, returning a total payout of $38.00.

Point Spread:

Thunder -14.5 (-106): A $5 bet on Oklahoma City to cover the large spread wins $4.72 in profit, returning $9.72 total.

A $5 bet on Oklahoma City to cover the large spread wins $4.72 in profit, returning $9.72 total. Suns +14.5 (-114): A $5 bet on Phoenix to keep the game within 14 points nets $4.39 in profit, returning $9.39 total.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the April 19 postseason matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs is a straightforward process. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to claim this promotion.

To unlock your chance at $250 in bonus bets, new users simply need to follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Bet a minimum of $5 on any eligible market. Remember, there is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, meaning you can confidently place your $5 on the heaviest favorite on the board when the Spurs and Trail Blazers tip off. Win Your Bet: If your initial $5 wager wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All successful users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets credited directly to their accounts within 72 hours of the original bet’s settlement.