FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit Craig Dudek Photo Credit Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit Craig Dudek Photo Credit Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the FanDuel promo code offer gives you a $250 bonus opportunity for Knicks vs. Hawks Game 4 or any other postseason game today. Bet $5 on any matchup and get your reward if your bet wins. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus

Getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward and optimally timed for the upcoming postseason slate. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion details:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified April 25th, 2026

To activate the bonus, you simply need to register a new account, deposit funds, and place a $5 qualifying bet. If your initial wager on the Knicks, Hawks, or any other game wins, FanDuel rewards you with $250 in bonus bets to use on future 2025 postseason action.

The most strategic advantage of this specific FanDuel promo code is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. From an analytical perspective, this gives new users the flexibility to back a heavy moneyline favorite, thereby maximizing the implied probability of winning the bet and unlocking the bonus funds. As long as your initial $5 ticket cashes, the $250 in bonus funds will be securely credited to your account.

FanDuel NBA Saturday Odds

Evaluating the daily slate is critical for finding the most statistically sound qualifying wager. Here are the current lines for tonight’s NBA matchups:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -2.5 (-110) / ORL +2.5 (-110) DET -144 / ORL +122 213.5 (O -108 / U -112) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -9.5 (-108) / PHX +9.5 (-112) OKC -450 / PHX +350 214.5 (O -114 / U -106) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 (-110) / ATL +1.5 (-110) NYK -130 / ATL +110 214.5 (O -106 / U -114)

A matchup to focus on features the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the Phoenix Suns, presenting a stark contrast in underlying metrics. The Thunder have been completely dominant this postseason, carrying over their performance from the regular season. They are anchored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently stuffing the stat sheet with 31 points and 8 assists per game in the series. The Suns will look to Devin Booker to spark some life into a Phoenix squad in danger of falling in a 3-0 hole.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

If you are looking to diversify your sports consumption tonight, the NHL also offers a compelling slate of postseason action. The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with several key matchups:

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Stars vs. Wild

Penguins vs. Flyers

Secure Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a seamless process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to secure your bonus funds: