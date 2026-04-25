FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs

Registering with the FanDuel promo code offer gives you a $250 bonus opportunity for Knicks vs. Hawks Game 4 or any other postseason game today. Bet $5 on any matchup and get your reward if your bet wins. Click here to sign up.
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus
Getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward and optimally timed for the upcoming postseason slate. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion details:
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New FanDuel User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promo Verified
|April 25th, 2026
To activate the bonus, you simply need to register a new account, deposit funds, and place a $5 qualifying bet. If your initial wager on the Knicks, Hawks, or any other game wins, FanDuel rewards you with $250 in bonus bets to use on future 2025 postseason action.
The most strategic advantage of this specific FanDuel promo code is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. From an analytical perspective, this gives new users the flexibility to back a heavy moneyline favorite, thereby maximizing the implied probability of winning the bet and unlocking the bonus funds. As long as your initial $5 ticket cashes, the $250 in bonus funds will be securely credited to your account.
FanDuel NBA Saturday Odds
Evaluating the daily slate is critical for finding the most statistically sound qualifying wager. Here are the current lines for tonight’s NBA matchups:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic
|DET -2.5 (-110) / ORL +2.5 (-110)
|DET -144 / ORL +122
|213.5 (O -108 / U -112)
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns
|OKC -9.5 (-108) / PHX +9.5 (-112)
|OKC -450 / PHX +350
|214.5 (O -114 / U -106)
|New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks
|NYK -1.5 (-110) / ATL +1.5 (-110)
|NYK -130 / ATL +110
|214.5 (O -106 / U -114)
A matchup to focus on features the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the Phoenix Suns, presenting a stark contrast in underlying metrics. The Thunder have been completely dominant this postseason, carrying over their performance from the regular season. They are anchored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently stuffing the stat sheet with 31 points and 8 assists per game in the series. The Suns will look to Devin Booker to spark some life into a Phoenix squad in danger of falling in a 3-0 hole.
Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate
If you are looking to diversify your sports consumption tonight, the NHL also offers a compelling slate of postseason action. The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with several key matchups:
- Hurricanes vs. Senators
- Stars vs. Wild
- Penguins vs. Flyers
Secure Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming your welcome offer is a seamless process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to secure your bonus funds:
- Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account here. Absolutely no promo code is necessary during registration to claim this offer.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund your bankroll by making a first-time deposit of $5 or more.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Wager a minimum of $5 on the Knicks, Hawks, or any other available market. Remember, there is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to target a heavy favorite for a statistically safer path to the bonus.
- Receive Your Bonus Bets: If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. All eligible users will receive their funds within 72 hours of the bet settlement.