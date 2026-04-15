FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Magic-76ers, NBA, MLB Games

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the new FanDuel promo code offer to receive a generous welcome bonus on both NBA play-in and all MLB games today. There is a ton going on tonight, headlined by the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers NBA play-in games, and FanDuel is your place to go to get in on the action







Create a new account to redeem a $250 bonus by placing a $5 wager on the NBA or any other sport that settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA Play-In Bonus

If you are looking to get an analytical edge on tonight’s Play-In Tournament action between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, claiming your welcome offer is a seamless process. Whether you want to back the home-team 76ers or take the visiting Magic, here is a quick overview of what you need to know about this promotion before placing your qualifying wager:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in promotions that don’t cap your potential, and this welcome offer is tailored exactly for the informed bettor looking to exploit market inefficiencies. By placing your first real-money wager on tonight’s April 15 showdown between Orlando and Philadelphia, you can unlock a massive reward. Specifically, new FanDuel users can get $250 in bonus bets by simply placing a $5 wager on the game, provided that your initial bet goes on to win.

It does stand to reason that the most appealing aspect of this promotion is its flexibility—there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means you can play it safe by backing a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your chances of securing the bonus, or you can take a swing on a high-value longshot if you are feeling confident in how tonight’s NBA action will unfold. As long as you are exclusively a first-time user and your $5 qualifying bet is victorious, the $250 in bonus bets will be credited directly to your bankroll.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Bonus Tonight

Here is a look at the latest consensus odds for tonight’s Play-In Tournament action. You can use your promo on any of the moneylines, spreads, or totals listed below.

Matchup FanDuel Spread FanDuel Moneyline FanDuel Total (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -2.5 (-105) / ORL +2.5 (-115) PHI -132 / ORL +112 222.5 (O -106 / U -114) Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers LAC -5.5 (-112) / GSW +5.5 (-108) LAC -220 / GSW +184 221.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Tonight’s Biggest Matchup: Magic @ 76ers

The marquee matchup of the night features the Orlando Magic traveling to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The betting dynamics for this game are incredibly tight, and we have to read between the lines here. The market is shifting largely because Philadelphia will be playing without star center Joel Embiid, who is out for the entirety of the Play-In Tournament with an abdomen injury. Player status is everything in these high-leverage spots.

Without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers will lean heavily on Tyrese Maxey to generate offense. Maxey posted stellar numbers in the regular season, albeit while playing a ton of minutes. The Magic, meanwhile, bring a potent dual-threat offense led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero’s ability to command the floor combined with Wagner’s scoring efficiency makes the +2.5 spread for the road underdogs an intriguing betting angle that holds serious value.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive promotion for tonight’s Eastern Time Play-In Tournament slate is a breeze. Whether you plan to back the Orlando Magic or the home-team Philadelphia 76ers, claiming your reward takes just a few simple steps. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered during the sign-up process.

Follow this quick guide to activate your offer ahead of the April 15 tip-off:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account.

Create your new sportsbook account. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market, including tonight’s Magic vs. 76ers showdown. We’ve seen time and time again that having no odds limit for the first real-money wager is a massive edge, allowing you to choose any bet type or odds you feel confident in.

Wager a minimum of $5 on any market, including tonight’s Magic vs. 76ers showdown. We’ve seen time and time again that having no odds limit for the first real-money wager is a massive edge, allowing you to choose any bet type or odds you feel confident in. Claim Your Reward: If that bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets!

If your qualifying wager is victorious, all users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. Once those bonus funds hit your account, you can use them to continue betting on the remainder of the NBA postseason action.